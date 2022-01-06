J&J offers new items at used prices

MUSCATINE – Given that most of the items being offered in J&J’s Bargain Mart at 201 E. Second St., are new, the prices are already low, but store manager Jesse Owen said that is he always at least willing to talk about the prices and consider reasonable offers.

The bargain store, which opened in October, offers a variety of items, most of which are new in the box. Everything still has the original wrapping, however, some of the packages have been opened. Owen explained that the inventory is had been returned to the original vendors, including Walmart and Amazon. They were later sold by the pallet as they couldn’t be resold by the original vendors. Owen said all the items are unused.

“We have a cable internet business we do online and we had the big office space that we thought we would put a good use to,” Owen said. ‘We decided to do the Amazon and Walmart returns and see if we could help people get some products they need at a cheaper price.”

