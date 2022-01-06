J&J offers new items at used prices

MUSCATINE – Given that most of the items being offered in J&J’s Bargain Mart at 201 E. Second St., are new, the prices are already low, but store manager Jesse Owen said that is he always at least willing to talk about the prices and consider reasonable offers.
The bargain store, which opened in October, offers a variety of items, most of which are new in the box. Everything still has the original wrapping, however, some of the packages have been opened. Owen explained that the inventory is had been returned to the original vendors, including Walmart and Amazon. They were later sold by the pallet as they couldn’t be resold by the original vendors. Owen said all the items are unused.
“We have a cable internet business we do online and we had the big office space that we thought we would put a good use to,” Owen said. ‘We decided to do the Amazon and Walmart returns and see if we could help people get some products they need at a cheaper price.”
The walls of the downtown store, as well as several tables in the showroom, are lined with all sorts of items, from camping equipment to household appliances to vacuums, to car batteries, to security systems. While the business is unable to order things for customers, the store can be on the lookout for specific items for people.
Owen said his business partner had recommended the business, saying his daughter-in-law is doing the same thing in the Quad Cities and has a successful business going. They decided that it was worth a try.
Since opening, Owen reports the business has taken off. He credits the Holiday Stroll for helping some people find the business. While he plans to market the business soon, currently the business is cash only because he has not set up a way to accept credit cards. He said as soon as more processes are in order he will work on getting the word out about the business.
He commented that the business buys pallets of returned items and there is a wide variety on each pallet. He said when pricing the goods, they are 40 percent off the price of the goods on Amazon or Walmart. He stressed 95 percent of the items are new. In the other five percent of the cases, someone tried it once and decided they didn’t want it and returned it.