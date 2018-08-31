MUSCATINE — As inmate populations increase at Muscatine County Jail, staff have to work through challenges created by the gain. One of those challenges is providing sufficient health care to inmates.
“A lot of the time, people coming to the jail, they are not taking care of themselves health care wise, even when they are on the outside. We have people coming to the jail with a lot of preexisting medical issues,” Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan said.
“We have people that ignore their medical maladies when they are on the outside. When they come into our facility, we are under mandate to provide them with health care. It might be the first time in a long time that they've ever seen any kind of provider.”
In mid-August, Muscatine County Board of Supervisors heard Ryan’s request for a new Jail Medical Records clerk. The hire was requested to help alleviate the bulk of the patient paperwork responsibilities the full-time and two part-time nurses were managing. The addition of the part-time clerk will not only allow the nursing staff to focus on providing health care services, it would bring total nursing care hours at the jail up to 127 per week for the jail’s population of approximately 240-260 inmates.
Prior to approval of the clerk, nursing staff were meeting 98 hours of nursing time per week, Ryan said, which is not within the guidelines for that population size set by Advanced Correctional Healthcare, a company that specializes in health care within prisons.
“There are nationally recognized standards that have to be met as far as how many nursing hours do you provide based upon your ADP (Average Daily Population),” Ryan said. “Since our average population has grown, we have once again outgrown the number of nursing hours that we are providing.”
Being within ACH guidelines means the company will provide insurance services in case of litigation, Ryan said, which means monitoring compliance is vital. Changes in the average daily population (ADP) change the requirements the jail needs to meet to be within guidelines.
For years C.J. said he has been used to the local inmate population being around 65.
"Recently we've seen that spike up a little bit. It's individuals that are being arrested for felonies. They are being arrested for violent crimes. Some people are being arrested for gun crimes. Those people are more apt to be held in jail under high bonds. That has helped the local inmate population go up recently,” he said.
According to data provided by Jail Administrator Captain Dean Naylor, over the past 10 years the local population of inmates from Muscatine County has fluctuated but the number of inmates housed per year hovered around 70, which is what administration has predicted, he said.
"We audit our local population. We examine why these local people are in jail and why they can't get out. It is in an effort to free up some space when we get to the point that we are full. But our primary concern is for the safety of the public," Ryan said. "When we look at that local inmate population and find out that these folks that are in jail, that it's quite appropriate that they be in jail on high bond. We are not going to release those people or petition that they be released."
Ryan said the rise in inmate population is a statewide issue, with the same issues Muscatine County faces occurring in other counties and he doesn't expect that to change.
"I don't know if it is a phenomenon. I don't know if it is a trend. But if you look back five or six years ago, you didn't have people stealing cars and shooting each other in the Quad-Cities," he said. "We face the same situation in the larger cities in the state of Iowa and some of that has bled into Muscatine County. We don't have the car theft problem you will see in the Quad-Cities, but once in a while, we experience violent crimes. People shooting each other, armed robberies. Things of that nature."
The data also showed that over the same 10 year span, the total inmate population, that includes inmates from other Iowa counties, federal prisoners and ICE detainees, the lowest was 110 in 2008 and the highest was this year at 250. The highest number of local inmates in that time was also this year.
Taking in out-of-county inmates and inmates of different classifications has generated revenue for the county to help pay off the bond issued in 1996 when in the jail was built, and after a $9 million expansion in 2011.
"When I took over in 2013, we had one of the wings closed. We were under the threat of not being able to make that bond payment," Ryan said. "Through working with the federal government, working with these other counties, we brought the population back up to where that is no longer a threat."
Ryan said he has requested the addition of eight beds to be housed in the existing jail structure to accommodate more inmates, but is not planning any new construction to the jail until the bond is paid.
Zachary Oren Smith contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.