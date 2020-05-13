James Barry sworn in as interim Muscatine county attorney

MUSCATINE – On Monday afternoon, James Barry raised his right hand and took his oath of office as interim Muscatine County Attorney, only hours after being appointed to the position by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors.
Muscatine County Auditor Leslie Soule administered the oath.
While normally a judge administers the oath of office to a county attorney, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was felt this was not wise. Barry, who had been working at his normal job at Hoffman, Inc. as a project manager, in-house counsel and problem solver, had said he could take the oath any time this week. The supervisors asked him to come in Monday afternoon, after they appointed him Monday morning. His application was the only one the county received.
In 2004 District Judge Robert Hutchinson ordered Barry, then the Cass County attorney, and Cass County Sheriff Larry Jones to leave office, ruling they had committed “willful misconduct and maladministration in office.” The ruling came as a result of hearings into allegations by seven citizens. Among other things, they were accused of reducing traffic court sentences in exchange for cash payments to the sheriff’s department drug fund and using the money, which should have gone to the state treasury, for questionable expenses.
Now he's the interim Muscatine County attorney. Since his oath, he has been meeting the people in his office and trying to understand the workings of the position, knowing his role will include reopening the office after the COVID closures and starting the process of justice once again.
“I think this is a wonderful opportunity to give back and do something useful for the community and to our state and country,” he said. “It sounds corny but under the circumstances if I didn’t have a reason beyond, I don’t know why I would be here. I hope that becomes evident in my actions and how I speak and in my behavior.”
Barry said he plans to run to keep the position during November’s general election. He loves working at Hoffmann, Inc., he said, and said if not for this particular opportunity he would still be there. He recalls a simple prayer he had when he first applied for the position — “Open a door, shut a door. I’ll do whatever I need to do wherever I’m at but this is how I feel. If you want me to do it and make it possible I’ll do the best I can.”
Barry said he was tried and adjudicated in Cass County, and he respects the decision handed down. He said he's grown from the experience in “ways that you can only learn the hard way.” In the three times he testified about his role in the situation, Barry said he had never blamed others and took responsibility for his actions. While he did not want to rehash 14 counts against him, he made an overall statement about the situation.
“What the written order doesn’t do is focus on my honesty and transparency,” he said. “The written order doesn’t focus on what I learned from, that which has changed me as an individual and put me in the best position in my life to do what it is I’m trying to do. I’m not going to sit here and tell you what I did was perfect and I’m not going to try to justify it, because that’s futile. What I can tell you is that I spent an enormous amount of time trying not to personally benefit from anything and that’s the very thing I was accused of.”
He maintains his intent had been to benefit the public good. The lessons he learned, he said, is intent doesn’t matter; a well-intended purpose does not mean it’s OK to get there using any method; public perception matters; appearance within the court system matters.
“What I learned is I can have good intentions to help and I can do that within the lawful means prescribed for me to do that and in all circumstances I need to maintain an eye on how and what I do is going to be viewed by the world because the world is extremely willing to seek and deliver negativity everywhere they go,” he said. “It’s taught me that I make relations with people and there is value in that. There is value in extending grace because I needed grace. I need it today.”
In 2009 Barry’s license to practice law was suspended for 12 months for violating numerous provisions of the Iowa Code of Professional Responsibility for Lawyers for the incidents as Cass County attorney. In the ruling, the Iowa Supreme Court stated Barry’s actions had not only violated the rules, but had brought the entire system of justice into disrepute.
Barry said he respects the Iowa Supreme Court and he had to face his peers to answer the charges and a year later to get his license reinstated. That was 10 years ago.
“I’ve been pretty hard on myself,” he said. “Plenty of other people were hard on me, but I didn’t have qualms about being hard on myself and feeling like I would never be eligible even though I am.”
Since then, Barry has returned to Muscatine, and has worked for the last 14 years at Hoffmann, Inc., a fabricating and industrial contractor. He worked as a project manager, in-house counsel and a problem solver. He learned the county attorney position was coming open as the result of an article in The Muscatine Journal. Barry said a friend months earlier asked if he had any interest in becoming a county attorney again. At the time he was not sure, and did not know if the pain would be worth the reward.
A native of Muscatine, Barry is a member of the Muscatine High School class of 1979. He attended Drury College in Springfield, Mo. on a swimming scholarship. He then attended law school at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. During his second summer of law school he served in the Cass County attorney’s office as an intern. After law school, he took the Missouri bar and practiced law in Atlantic, Mo. as a private attorney and a part-time assistant county attorney. He took the Iowa bar in 1987 before becoming an assistant county attorney in Cass County. He took over part time as county attorney from 1990 to 2003, when he went full time before being removed from office in 2004.
His philosophy is the office serves the community and is one part of a greater group dedicated to the “change in people’s lives,” he said. He hopes the tools being presented are helpful and people can use them to find a way to keep from being in trouble. He said victims need to be protected, and suffer the consequences of their actions, but also to make some changes toward being a success. He says the opportunity is a chance to serve, although he does not know for how long — maybe until November and maybe longer.
“I know if I don’t try, I will have missed something in life,” he said.
Barry said he appreciates the opportunity to serve and possibly overcome. He asks for their grace and for them to take the opportunity to see who and what he is.
Barry said he is happy the supervisors retained the services of former county attorney Alan Ostergren to assist him, saying no one can come into a job like that knowing everything that needs to be done. He plans on meeting with Ostergren Friday to discuss the position.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!