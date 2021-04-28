Jeff Horne named Wilton city administrator

WILTON — The temp has become permanent in Wilton.
The City Council Monday night approved the appointment of Interim City Administrator Jeff Horne to the permanent position. Horne had been named to the interim position when Chris Ball left Wilton to become City Administrator in LeClaire.
Monday night's council approval of Horne was unanimous. "I think things have been very successful," Mayor Bob Barrett said. "He's told me several times 'No, you're wrong.' Things have been going quite well."
Horne, who has been commuting from Ely, said he will be a resident of Wilton beginning Thursday, April 29. "How did you find a house in the middle of this housing shortage?" quipped Council Member Steve Owens.
Horne is slated to discuss Wilton's housing issues during the council's May 10 meeting.
NO PARKING
It's official -- motorists in Wilton will have to keep an eye open for new "no parking" zones. The council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance prohibiting parking on Cedar Street from Fifth Street south to the alley, on Chestnut Street from Fifth Street south to the alley, and along the south side of West Third Street from Liberty Street to Highway 38.
Charles Wiebel, a resident of Cedar Street, requested the council allow parking on Cedar's east side and prohibit parking on the west side. But Police Chief Dave Clark said establishing no parking on both sides would be justified. "Everybody on that road has off street parking," Clark said.
Violations will be punishable by a $100 fine or thirty days in jail.
The council approved the third reading on a 4-1 vote with the lone opposing vote coming from Sheryl Lenker.
SPECIAL EVENTS ORDINANCE
Party on, Wilton. The council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance spelling out the requirements to hold an event on city property or public right of way.
A request for a special event permit will include paying a $200 deposit, which will be refunded after the event less any fees that might be incurred. Fees that exceed the deposit will be invoiced to the permit holder.
City Clerk Kit Koele clarified that only one deposit fee would be charged for a series of events, such as the summer long Bike Nights hosted by Froh's Pub and Grub. "I did add that the barricades have to be police approved," Koele told the council. "And applicants don't have to come to council for approval, just fill out the form."
"Basically, I think this is a lot fairer," Council Member Keith Stanley commented. "Froh's gonna gripe, but if he gets his money back..."
No special fees will be charged for neighborhood block parties or for events on private property that are closed to the public.
LEAK RELIEF
Wilton residents who end up with huge sewer bills due to water leaks now have a one time opportunity to regain a portion of the billing. The council unanimously approved a resolution establishing a procedure to recoup fees paid for extremely high residential sewer bills that result from water leaks. The relief will be available one time per resident per address, pending submission of the appropriate form.
FREEDOM ROCK PAVERS
Only a few more days remain to purchase a Muscatine County Freedom Rock memorial paver. Becky Allgood, executive director of the Wilton Development Corporation, announced the last day to buy a paver will be Friday, April 30. "This is the last week to purchase a Freedom Rock paver," Allgood told the council. "We're selling them to the end of this month. And no more."
Costs for the pavers are $300 for extra large, $200 for large, and $150 for medium. Anyone who wants to buy a paver can call Allgood's office at 563-732-5002.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved payment of bills and payroll totaling $125,220.
The council approved Change Order No. 2 of $4,009 to All American Concrete of West Liberty for the Library Reading Garden Project, raising the total cost to $272,409. City funding is not involved, but council approval is required because it is city property.