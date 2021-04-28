Jeff Horne named Wilton city administrator

WILTON — The temp has become permanent in Wilton.

The City Council Monday night approved the appointment of Interim City Administrator Jeff Horne to the permanent position. Horne had been named to the interim position when Chris Ball left Wilton to become City Administrator in LeClaire.

Monday night's council approval of Horne was unanimous. "I think things have been very successful," Mayor Bob Barrett said. "He's told me several times 'No, you're wrong.' Things have been going quite well."

Horne, who has been commuting from Ely, said he will be a resident of Wilton beginning Thursday, April 29. "How did you find a house in the middle of this housing shortage?" quipped Council Member Steve Owens.

Horne is slated to discuss Wilton's housing issues during the council's May 10 meeting.

NO PARKING

It's official -- motorists in Wilton will have to keep an eye open for new "no parking" zones. The council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance prohibiting parking on Cedar Street from Fifth Street south to the alley, on Chestnut Street from Fifth Street south to the alley, and along the south side of West Third Street from Liberty Street to Highway 38.