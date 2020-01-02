{{featured_button_text}}
Sorensen

Supervisor Jeff Sorensen signs the first documents of the new year and his new term as chair of the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors. He takes over from former chair Nathan Mather. 

 DAVID HOTLE david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

MUSCATINE — For the third time since coming onto the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, Jeff Sorensen will serve as the chairman of the board.

During an organizational meeting Thursday morning, the board unanimously elected Sorenson as chairman, and supervisor Santos Saucedo as vice chair. Sorensen said the job of the chair is to run the meetings, set agendas for the meetings, and sign documents for the board.

“We have a gentleman’s agreement that we give everyone a chance to be chair,” Sorensen said. “When there was a mix of Democrats and Republicans, we worked very well together and there has never been a controversy.”

He said the original arrangement was to alternate having Democrat and Republican chairs. But the only Democrat on the board is Doug Holliday, who was not interested, as he is relatively new. Sorensen said Holliday would have the opportunity in the future to serve as chair or vice chair.

Sorensen said outgoing chair Nathan Mather would continue on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Board. The role is assigned and not a duty of the chair, he said, and Mather served before he became chair.

“I think with county groups it’s important to have as much continuity as possible,” Sorensen said. “Nathan has been on the region for three years.”

Earlier in the meeting, the board authorized a letter to the Southeast Iowa Link mental health region, which Muscatine County is trying to join, regarding admission. Sorensen said he would be the liaison to SEIL for the short term.

During the Jan. 6 meeting at 9 a.m. the board will discuss the committee assignments of the members.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments