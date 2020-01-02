MUSCATINE — For the third time since coming onto the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, Jeff Sorensen will serve as the chairman of the board.
During an organizational meeting Thursday morning, the board unanimously elected Sorenson as chairman, and supervisor Santos Saucedo as vice chair. Sorensen said the job of the chair is to run the meetings, set agendas for the meetings, and sign documents for the board.
“We have a gentleman’s agreement that we give everyone a chance to be chair,” Sorensen said. “When there was a mix of Democrats and Republicans, we worked very well together and there has never been a controversy.”
He said the original arrangement was to alternate having Democrat and Republican chairs. But the only Democrat on the board is Doug Holliday, who was not interested, as he is relatively new. Sorensen said Holliday would have the opportunity in the future to serve as chair or vice chair.
You have free articles remaining.
Sorensen said outgoing chair Nathan Mather would continue on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Board. The role is assigned and not a duty of the chair, he said, and Mather served before he became chair.
“I think with county groups it’s important to have as much continuity as possible,” Sorensen said. “Nathan has been on the region for three years.”
Earlier in the meeting, the board authorized a letter to the Southeast Iowa Link mental health region, which Muscatine County is trying to join, regarding admission. Sorensen said he would be the liaison to SEIL for the short term.
During the Jan. 6 meeting at 9 a.m. the board will discuss the committee assignments of the members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.