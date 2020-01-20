MUSCATINE — Supervisor Jeff Sorensen will represent the Muscatine County as the representative of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region for the remainder of Muscatine County’s time with the region.
During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, the board approved allowing supervisor Nathan Mather, who has represented the county, to step back. Mather said Sorensen is working with the Southeast Iowa Link mental health and disabilities region as the county works to join that region. Mather said it made more sense for Sorensen to sit on the Eastern Iowa board.
“Rather than two people trying to do the mental health job, since Jeff is looking into the future, to just consolidate the two,” Mather said. “Whatever involvement we have with Eastern Iowa is winding up at this point. He can handle that as well.”
The supervisors also approved allowing Mather, at the Eastern Iowa organizational meeting on Jan. 27, to withdraw from serving as the chair of the board. Mather said it made no sense for him to take over as chair when Muscatine County plans to leave the region on June 30. As the vice chair in 2019, the region’s by-laws specified Mather would have become chair this year. Mather said he had been talking from representatives of Scott and Clinton counties about possibly taking over the duties of chair. The plan is for Mather to immediately step down after he becomes chair and appoint one of the other members.
Mather also asked the supervisors to withdraw a request for mediation the county had asked for after it appeared Eastern Iowa was going to remove Muscatine County before the end of the fiscal year. The withdrawal is based on the idea the county be allowed to finish the fiscal year.
In October 2019, Muscatine County voted to leave the financially-strapped Eastern Iowa Region, citing a belief that the region had been fiscally mismanaged. Previously, the state had required counties to form regions to provide mental health services as a means of covering increasing mental health costs. Once Muscatine County leaves the region, it will consist of Scott, Clinton, Jackson and Cedar counties.
Muscatine County has also petitioned SEIL for admittance into the region. SEIL has denied the petition once, citing financial concerns. The county has been working with SEIL representatives to address those concerns.
It has been commented on, although not confirmed, that Muscatine County may not be able to spend money it has collected for mental health services on mental health services if it is not a member of a region after June 30.
“Hopefully all the drama we have had will just quiet down and we can just move ahead,” Mather said.
