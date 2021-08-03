Jefferson Elementary buys new NAO robot for young learners and coders alike

MUSCATINE — Jefferson Elementary School's unique new teaching tool will do a lot to help students at Jefferson learn coding and technology skills.
Thanks to a grant application written by a team of teachers including special education teacher Katie Miles, Jefferson Elementary purchased a new NAO programmable smart robot for the school.
Created by SoftBank Robotics, the NAO robot is used in many fields, including education, research, business and health care. Now, NAO has made its way into the Muscatine school district, just in time for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Principal Kandy Steel said the grant used to purchase the robot was offered through the school district.
“MCSD teachers were given the opportunity to apply with innovative ideas designed to engage their students in learning.
“We believe that by embracing and integrating technology into our classrooms, we are preparing our students for success as they progress through school and beyond,” Steel said.
NAO is another way to engage with students. With its humanoid exterior, the robot can walk, dance and speak in 20 different languages. Through the sensors in its eyes, hands and feet, it can perceive surrounding environments and recognize objects and even human faces.
Steel said the fully programmable NAO can read to younger children or walk beside them. Because of it's versatility, all Jefferson students will have access to it and will be able to learn from it.
“(NAO) can be used in special education programs to support children on the autism spectrum, promoting greater social and academic engagement,” Steel said, “and some of our older students, with the help of the high school robotics team members and coach, Chris Hoffman, will be using coding techniques to truly bring the robot to life.”
Although coding classes are not often found in elementary schools, Steel said she and her staff felt students are very capable, and using technology at a young age can help with developing additional skills over time.
“We are very excited about being able to provide this experience for our students,” Steel said, “I am so proud of our district and our teaching staff for their efforts in providing excellent and exciting learning opportunities for our kids.”