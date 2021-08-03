Jefferson Elementary buys new NAO robot for young learners and coders alike

Steel said the fully programmable NAO can read to younger children or walk beside them. Because of it's versatility, all Jefferson students will have access to it and will be able to learn from it.

“(NAO) can be used in special education programs to support children on the autism spectrum, promoting greater social and academic engagement,” Steel said, “and some of our older students, with the help of the high school robotics team members and coach, Chris Hoffman, will be using coding techniques to truly bring the robot to life.”

Although coding classes are not often found in elementary schools, Steel said she and her staff felt students are very capable, and using technology at a young age can help with developing additional skills over time.

“We are very excited about being able to provide this experience for our students,” Steel said, “I am so proud of our district and our teaching staff for their efforts in providing excellent and exciting learning opportunities for our kids.”

