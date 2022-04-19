Jefferson Elementary class in Muscatine makes birthday cards to cheer up hospitalized kids

MUSCATINE – Although birthdays are meant to be a happy time for children, there are some kids that are forced to miss out on parties with friends due to being in the hospital. The students of Laura McDonald’s class at Jefferson Elementary decided to do something to help these kids feel a little less scared and alone on their special day.

On Tuesday, Angie Kopy from UnityPoint Health-Trinity stopped by McDonald’s classroom to pick up 500 of the 912 birthday cards made by McDonald’s students. They will be distributed to Muscatine, Moline, Rock Island, and Davenport UnityPoint campuses to be distributed to their young patients having a birthday.

“We are super grateful that the kiddos made these cards for us,” Kopy said. “It’s very special to be able to receive these cards and be able to hand those out to the kids that are sick in the hospital.”

The project was funded through a Realtor Foundation of Iowa program called “Project Jack.” Fourth and fifth graders from are given $250 to carry out a "pay-it-forward" project.

McDonald had asked her students what they would do if selected for the program.

“Each child shared their ideas for project proposals. The top three ideas were voted on by the class, and the winning idea was to create birthday cards for children who find themselves in the hospital on their birthdays,” McDonald explained.

Once the class knew they were getting the grant, the kids were eager to discuss the ways a hospitalized child could be cheered up. One idea was a card with a hand-written message.

The class purchased birthday cards through Amazon.com and decided to include stickers with the cards — donated by Jefferson Elementary teachers and staff — for extra fun.

“The students talked about how much worse it would be to spend your birthday in a hospital, and how receiving a card could give them something positive to focus on,” McDonald said. “As my students worked on writing cards or picking out stickers to place inside the cards, I often overheard students talking to each other and hoping the child that receives their particular card really likes it. There was a real sense of empathy among the students, as well as some empowerment in the realization that they could help make someone’s day a little brighter.”

According to McDonald, the 912 cards took about three weeks to finish.

“This grant is a wonderful way to help students realize their power to make a positive difference in their communities," McDonald said.

Two other fourth grade classes at Jefferson Elementary, Mrs. Shepard and Mrs. Noel’s classes, also received the Project Jack grant. The classrooms are making blankets for Muscatine's foster care program.

