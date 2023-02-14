When it comes to things that humans need in order to survive, clean drinkable water is usually at the top of this list. Over the past several weeks, the sixth-grade students of Jefferson Elementary teacher Stacy Beatty have learned how important water can be and how important it is to ‘fight’ for, and now these students hope to share these lessons with the public.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Beatty’s sixth-grade social studies class is going to set up a Museum in the Streets event at the Riverview Center on the riverfront. The main focus of this event, which is free to the public, is centered on the class’s unit question of “Would you go to war for water?”

“Groups of students are creating museum-like displays and will have them set up at the Riverview Center,” Beatty explained. “The goal is that the students are the experts in their topics and can answer questions regarding their chosen water issues while displaying important facts and artifacts around each topic.”

According to Beatty, the idea for the Museum in the Streets project came from a virtual conference that she attended, which was hosted by the National Smithsonian Museums. The main idea was that instead of asking people to come to the museum, museums could be taken to the people.

“I loved that concept for my students. Instead of asking people to come to our school and see what we are learning, why don’t we take our learning to them?” she said. “As I learned more about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) established by the United Nations in 2015, it seemed like a perfect partnering with our unit question.”

Throughout the last unit of learning, the students took the time to study locations from around the world. Following that, the class discussed ideas such as “what water provides for us,” “what problems water causes” and “facts we already knew about water.”

“We identified the four SDG goals that relate to water, and students chose the one that was most interesting to them. They then identified an issue in relation to that goal, like why was it such a difficult goal to meet or why didn’t everyone already have what they needed when it came to water?” Beatty explained.

The class then looked at what it means to “go to war” by studying movies, books, and current and past leaders to see how different people reacted and dealt with situations that they were trying to change. From there, students identified what strategies they would use to “go to war” like writing letters, creating artwork, protesting, meeting with authority figures, informing other people about the issue and more. All of their research and “war strategies” were then put into their museum displays.

“I asked a couple of them what kinds of things they learned. They said they didn’t realize how polluted the water was, even in Iowa,” Beatty said. “It also surprised them how many people didn’t have access to drinking water at all. They discovered terms like acid rain and chemical spills that they thought were more science fiction than reality. This project seemed to open their eyes to issues around the world.”

Although this was her first time doing a project like this, Beatty said she felt that she would try to do similar types of projects in the future, taking what she learned from this first Museum in the Streets and finding the best ways to help students become more aware of what may be going on in their world, something Beatty considers to be “too important to not continue.”

“(These students) are going to be the ones running this country in 20 years, so any help we can give them to be more successful at it is a benefit to us all,” she said. “Our goal for this day is to make more people aware of water issues in Iowa and around the world. Hopefully, we can spark some conversations for people to then make changes in their own daily lives, no matter how small, to help meet the sustainable development goals by 2030.”