Jefferson Elementary theatre club to perform school's first muscial

MUSCATINE – For the first time, Jefferson Elementary School is putting on a school musical.

On Tuesday, May 24, Jefferson Elementary will perform “Munchkin Meditation: Conflict Resolution in Oz” in the former Central Middle School auditorium. The first performances at 1 p.m. is only for Jefferson students and Muscatine school district staff. A 5 p.m. performance is free and open to the public.

The musical focuses on the Munchkins from the "Wizard of Oz," one year after Dorothy left. They act as mediators for other characters, resolving conflict through strategy and song.

Cole Flack, the school's music teacher and choir director, said the school’s newly formed Musical Theatre Club, one of several after-school clubs the school now offers, is responsible for the show.

“The inspiration for starting this club was to bring in experiences that students won’t have the opportunity to do until they get into middle school or high school,” Flack explained. “Starting the kids young and getting them on stage singing and performing in front of others might help when they go into the higher grades.”

Flack said students are excited about performing and are enjoying it. Kids were “flying through the music” and singing out in the hallways following their first rehearsal, he said.

“It has really changed the atmosphere at Jefferson,” he said.

With a performance, students learn about memorization, non-verbal communication, perseverance, acting and singing, which can help in other academic fields, he said.

“Scientists have shown that music helps improve test scores immensely,” he said. “These students are also working together well as a team. They have been cheering each other on and helping students remember words or choreography.”

The students have 34 hours of rehearsal time for about 10 weeks, meeting every Tuesday and Thursday after school until 5 p.m.

Flack said he focused the students on the joy of being on stage.

“This musical runs about 30 minutes long, and every student is able to be involved in some way,” he said. “The musical also gives advice to the characters on how to resolve conflict when it arises. I have even learned some new strategies on how to calm down from this musical. It’s a great reminder for adults and great advice for students to hear when we run into conflict.”

“Our students have been working together to prepare for the performance for months and they are very excited,” Principal Dr. Kandy Steel said.

Steel said Jefferson's after-school clubs are an “incredible way to develop and inspire students” that add to their academic experiences.

“I am so pleased with the Jefferson teachers, paraeducators, and community members who help create the vision for this program and their willingness to work together to achieve extraordinary things for our students,” she said.

