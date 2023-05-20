MUSCATINE — For Jefferson Elementary School’s sixth-grade social studies class, students took the time to ask the question “how do we become who we are?”

To help answer this, these students hope to share what they’ve learned not just from themselves but from others around the world.

From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the former Central Middle School, the sixth-grade class of Stacy Beatty will host a portrait gallery for the public to view.

Students had the opportunity to interview people from Ireland, Indonesia, Portugal, Denmark, Austria, Romania, Mexico, Philippines, Canada and the Ojibwe and Menominee tribes in the United States. Taking what they learned from these interviews, the students created portraits to represent the person they spoke to and their culture.

“We are excited to share our global perspectives with you and the community of Muscatine,” Beatty said. “We are always looking for ways for our students to take informed action about their learning. With the compelling question for this unit being ‘how do you become who you are,’ I was trying to find the best way for students to understand that everyone has different paths and influences that lead them to become who they are.”

Eventually, Beatty said she came to the conclusion that art can be a form of expression that would allow her students to show their learning while also incorporating aspects of other nations and cultures, making it the perfect medium for the project.

Looking back at the interview process, Beatty said there had been a lot of “wow factors” for her students during each of the conversations. From realizing that Brazilian students only go to school until noon, to learning about Ireland’s more relaxed social norms and sports like Gaelic football, to hearing about the traditions found within tribal nations.

“Our students were a little overwhelmed at times. For many of them, this was their first experience with someone outside of Muscatine or Iowa, so it was all new information the entire interview,” Beatty continued.

Beatty said she hoped her students gained a more global perspective of the world they live in as well as a better understanding that the similarities and differences between people make them unique and special instead of being something that should be feared.

“I would also like visitors at the gallery to gain the same experience along with seeing how amazing our youth are and the open minds they are bringing to the world in which they will be leaders soon.”