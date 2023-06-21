Rround 460 kids entered the halls of Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, ready for another summer filled with friends, learning and fun as the third year of SPARK (Summer Program for the Arts, Recreation & Knowledge) officially began.

Running from June 20 to July 21, the program is once again being headed by Dr. Kandy Steel, who serves as the principal for Jefferson Elementary, and Corry Spies, Franklin Elementary School’s principal. Both Steel and Spies were thrilled to see so many new and returning students, all while expressing their gratitude towards those who helped make the program possible.

“Each year it’s grown more and more,” Steel said. “Kids have a lot of fun here, and they learn at the same time. The morning is a bit more academic so that they can practice their math and reading skills, and then the afternoon is all experiential types of learning and extracurriculars.”

“We’re very fortunate to have the support from the community and from the Muscatine Community School District to be able to offer this program,” Spies added. “It takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of hours to coordinate, and we’re thankful for the help.”

“A lot of districts struggle with finding teachers and adults that want to work during the summer, but not here in Muscatine,” Steel continued. “We have many teachers that are here and wanting to spend their summer with kids, we couldn’t do it without them. We also have our para-educators and a lot of high school volunteers helping us as well. It’s really amazing.”

The students are certainly grateful for the opportunity as well. Fourth-grader Hadley Sabers is checking the program out for the first time this year. According to her, “All of my friends have said great things about it,” which made her excited to try it herself, all while getting the chance to hang out with her friends.

Her fellow fourth-graders, Brantley Hidlebaugh and Marina Carstro, have both done SPARK before and had plenty of good to say about it.

"It’s fun. You get to do some fun activities, you get to see your friends out of school, it keeps you connected and you get to meet new people,” Hidlebaugh said, adding that he was looking forward to doing lots of running in the program’s Mileage club as well as going on the planned field trips.

When asked why she liked SPARK, Carstro answered with, “It’s preparing you for the next grade, so I think it’s better for me to learn more about fifth-grade subjects so then when I get there and my teacher starts teaching about math and stuff, I can learn and I’ll also already knowing some things.”

Other students, such as sixth-grade brothers Parker and Mason Jerels, shared similar sentiments. Both brothers said they enjoyed making new friends and trying new things, with Mason specifically citing the science and cooking classes as his favorite SPARK extracurriculars. “I’m hoping that I get to do the cooking class again,” he said.

Sixth-grader Hannah Taylor also commented on how much fun these extracurriculars were, but her overall goal for this year was to continue meeting new people and to learn math and reading skills. To any students who may not have had the chance to try out SPARK yet, she said, “You should definitely come to SPARK because it’s very interesting and fun.”

Some of the classes featured in this year’s SPARK schedule include the Nature of Insects, Down on the Farm, STEM Lit to Go, Camping and the Outdoors, Discovering Dinosaurs, Science Rocks, Birds of Prey, Mystery Festival, Coding and Robotics, Aquatic Habitats, Growing in the Garden, Astro Camp, Beginning Spanish Language, Sea Otter Biologist and much more.