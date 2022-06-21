Jefferson Elementary welcomes 480 students in for the start of its SPARK program

MUSCATINE — For many, June 21 is simply known as the first day of summer, despite many kids already being out on summer vacation. But for over 400 students in the Muscatine School District, this Tuesday marked the beginning of this year’s Muskie SPARK. (Summer Program for Arts, Recreation & Knowledge) Program.

First established in 2021, the S.P.A.R.K. program saw 480 students sign up, according to Jefferson Elementary Principal Dr. Kandy Steel. She is running the program alongside Franklin Elementary Principal Corry Spies and several volunteer teachers.

“It’s like having a full school,” Steel said.

Although this first day was mostly about getting the students settled in and helping them figure out where all their classes are, Steel is already enthusiastic about the SPARK program likely having another successful year.

“The morning portion of our program is really based on accelerating (the students’) academic skills — reading, writing and math, specifically — and in the afternoon, we have more exploratory classes,” Steel explained. “We have some really fun classes for them to participate in, with lots of community involvement and some field trips as well.”

Maylene Chevez, who attended SPARK last year, said she enjoyed the recess portions of the day as well as getting a chance to meet teachers and students from other schools.

“I like how all of (the teachers) are nice, and I love they come to Jefferson to help us learn,” Chevez said. “Last year, I liked in the afternoons where we would go to another classroom to do stuff. We had three of them. … In one class, I remember we had animals like chickens and tadpoles. In another class, we did crafts, and I liked the one where you put glue down and then put salt or sugar down and paint on it.”

“I like SPARK because we get to have different kinds of classrooms,” another student, Hunter Thomas, said. Thomas also attended last year’s program. “My favorite class was the dinosaur one where we learned about dinosaurs."

Piper Pigsly, a student, recalled how fun it had been to make homemade slime on the school’s basketball courts last year.

“We do a lot of fun activities in the afternoons,” she said.

Some of the classes in this year’s program are Nature of Insects, Camping and the Outdoors, Solids/Liquids/Gases, Birds of Prey, Coding and Robotics, Mystery Festival, Sea Otter Biology, Lego Engineering, Cooking Basics and more. With SPARK being available for grades K-6, older students also get the opportunity to explore different career paths as they have fun.

“I liked learning about all the careers we can do,” Dezahle Cabrera said, adding that she would recommend the program to other students. “I didn’t know that forensic science was a thing that I wanted to do, but it was really good to learn about different careers and what we can do in the future. I also liked how we got to get together from all different schools and got to hang out and make new friends. This year too, we’ve made a lot of friends.”

“It’s been a really good start,” Steel said. “I think (the SPARK) program is just an opportunity for us to continue to get our kids ready for higher education. I just think it’s wonderful that the kids have a chance to spend time in the school thinking about increasing their academic performance as well as making friends and experiencing just a variety of things.”

Steel also thanked the teachers who volunteered to help teach.

“I know there’s a lot of school districts that didn’t have a summer program this year because they just couldn’t find teachers who wanted to teach it, so I think that speaks volumes to the teachers of Muscatine who are willing to give them time and provide this experience for the kids,” Steel said.

