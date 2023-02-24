After being briefly delayed because of weather, Jefferson Elementary teacher Stacy Beatty and her sixth-grade social studies class held its Museum in the Streets event this week at the Riverview Center.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Andrea Grubaugh
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today