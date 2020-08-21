Jenkins retires from Muscatine interim city administrator position

MUSCATINE – In his office in Muscatine City Hall, interim city administrator Greg Jenkins spent Friday getting ready to retire – again.
With two major business meetings scheduled throughout the day, Jenkins said he was going to have a busy last day. He was appointed city administrator on Dec. 11, 2019, and began in the role on Dec. 19, 2019, even while he was acting CEO of the Greater Muscatine Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He had announced his plans to retire from the chamber at the end of 2019 and had instead served in two roles for a week before retiring and taking on the duties of city administrator.
“I was asked by one of the council members if I would be interested and we worked through how that would take place and what I would need to make that happen,” Jenkins said. “During that process he decided to propose that to the council and did.”
When he was appointed, it was stressed the position would be temporary until the city found a new city administrator to replace Gregg Mandsager, whose contract was terminated during the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting with a 4-3 vote. Newly appointed city administrator Carol Webb will begin Monday.
Jenkins said he was appointed just as the city was going into budgeting season. While he had little experience with creating a city budget, he credits the city’s employees for much of the job. As that was finishing, the city was put into lockdown along with the rest of the state due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He said the focus became making sure the city was doing the right things to protect the community. He stresses the outbreak is not done and many steps are still in place.
“I would just as soon not have had that opportunity, but it was an amazing thing to participate in,” Jenkins said of the COVID-19 response.
As he came onboard, Jenkins said he was impressed at the work being done by the city employees. He has the upmost confidence in incoming administrator Webb to help carry the city in new directions. He had no advice for her, feeling she did not need his advice. He is looking forward to seeing what the city is like after Webb is on the job.
Jenkins said he is moving on. The only thing he knows for sure is he will act as a census numerator. After that he is not sure, but he expects to remain busy. Stressing people have to move to a purpose, he knows he will find a new purpose to move with. He is grateful to have had the chance to see what goes on behind the scenes at the city.
“There are so many different aspects of what’s going on in this community,” he said. “People just don’t grasp the magnitude of the work that goes on to make the city tick. It was an amazing thing to me to be able to lead the effort for that period of time, but make no mistake about it, if it wasn’t for the quality of the department heads in this organization I would have been sitting on the curb by the middle of January.”
