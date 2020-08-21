Jenkins retires from Muscatine interim city administrator position

“I would just as soon not have had that opportunity, but it was an amazing thing to participate in,” Jenkins said of the COVID-19 response.

As he came onboard, Jenkins said he was impressed at the work being done by the city employees. He has the upmost confidence in incoming administrator Webb to help carry the city in new directions. He had no advice for her, feeling she did not need his advice. He is looking forward to seeing what the city is like after Webb is on the job.

Jenkins said he is moving on. The only thing he knows for sure is he will act as a census numerator. After that he is not sure, but he expects to remain busy. Stressing people have to move to a purpose, he knows he will find a new purpose to move with. He is grateful to have had the chance to see what goes on behind the scenes at the city.

“There are so many different aspects of what’s going on in this community,” he said. “People just don’t grasp the magnitude of the work that goes on to make the city tick. It was an amazing thing to me to be able to lead the effort for that period of time, but make no mistake about it, if it wasn’t for the quality of the department heads in this organization I would have been sitting on the curb by the middle of January.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0