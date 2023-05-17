Susan Clark Jr. High School's assistant principal will be its next principal.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Muscatine Community School District announced that Jennifer Fridley has been chosen to lead the school.

Although the district is making this announcement now, the decision is still waiting school board approval. If the board agrees with this decision, Fridley will officially be appointed and approved as SCJH principal during the next regular school board meeting, June 12.

Fridley graduated from Muscatine High School in 1989 before then going to the University of Northern Iowa, where she majored in Behavior Science and Secondary Science. She also earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Stephen F. Austin University in Texas. She taught and served in several administration roles while still in Texas before moving back to Muscatine and serving as SCJH’s assistant principal starting in 2020.

“It has always been my goal to get back to Muscatine to serve the community where I grew up and that I am honored to be chosen as the next principal of Susan Clark Junior High,” Fridley said. “I look forward to continuing the work we started when we combined middle schools back in 2020 when I started as an assistant principal in MSCD; we are dedicated to sustaining a culture where ever student feels valued, respected and supported in preparing them for success in their academic and personal lives.”

Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher stated: “(Fridley) has demonstrated great leadership in her role as assistant principal at SCJH. She brings some tremendous experience, including at the district office level, while living and working in Texas. I’m confident she will continue to move the building in a positive direction.”

If she is approved for the role, Fridley’s first day as principal will be July 1, 2023. Following that, the school district will post the opening for SCJH assistant principal and will begin the process of finding a suitable candidate.

