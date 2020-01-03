MUSCATINE — When asked why her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, is the Democratic candidate who can unseat President Donald Trump, Dr. Jill Biden points to his record of working across the aisle to get things done.
During a stop at the Biden campaign office in Muscatine Friday, the former second lady spoke with an audience of about 40 people to encourage them to caucus Feb. 3. The stop was part of a bus tour of Iowa in which she hopes to inform Iowans of what a Biden White House would be like.
“The polls have said Joe is the only one who can beat Donald Trump in the swing states,” she said. “I think Joe is the right one for the job because he is ready. He can walk in on day one and get the job done. It’s not like he has to learn the leaders of foreign countries. It’s not like he has to figure out how Congress works. He has done the job with President Obama for eight years.”
Jill Biden spoke of Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s endorsement of Joe Biden for president that came the previous day. She said with a month left until the caucus, Team Biden is trying to get to as many places as they are able. She stressed the need to defeat Trump in the coming presidential election.
Since officially launching his presidential bid in April 2019, Biden has led the crowded primary field, even after the first two debates brought intense scrutiny to his voting record. With a month to go until the Iowa caucuses, a poll from Harvard CAPS/Harris shows Biden holding a double digit lead over rivals for the nomination, with Sen. Bernie Sanders coming in second and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, third.
During her speech she spoke of the division that has been created between the political right and left in the United States. She believes Joe Biden is the candidate who can bring the country together, citing such things as the Affordable Care Act and the Violence Against Women Act that he did on a bi-partisan basis.
“People, I think, are ready to come together,” she said. “I think people are sick of the division.”
Biden cited issues such as the recent aerial attack in which the U.S. killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. She asked if Pres. Trump had any plans.
“Joe will not be like that as a president,” she said. “Joe will be a steady, strong commander-in-chief. When Joe decides to do something as president, there will be thought behind it and there will be a process, not just off the cuff.”
A 35-year veteran teacher, Jill Biden said she has spent her entire career discussing work with her husband, When the time came for him to determine an education plan, he already knew a lot about the educational field. He knew what teachers needed and what changes were needed. Jill Biden said the plan is “teacher-centered.”
Biden also spoke of the need for mental health services in schools. She cited the need for school psychologists and counselors.
“We have to make schools the calm, safe place to go,” she said.
While Biden didn’t take questions from the audience during her speech, she had a time after the speech where people could get pictures with her and speak with her personally.
