Jindrich: 'Muscatine should be a no butts city'

MUSCATINE – People wishing to light up while visiting city property may soon find it more inconvenient to find a place to smoke after the Muscatine City Council heard a presentation regarding the expansion of smoking restrictions.

Recreation program supervisor Kelsie Stafford and human resources manager Stephanie Romagnoli proposed changes to city smoking policies in park areas at Thursday's meeting.

The restrictions came at the request of New Horizons and Healthy Hometown, which promotes strategies to reduce smoking and tobacco as part of the Healthiest State Initiative.

"We’ve been working with New Horizons to update our policies and restrict the use of tobacco and other smoking-related (products) — vapes and things like that," Romagnoli said.

The requested change would restrict smoking in city parks, green spaces and trails. The golf course would be exempt from the smoking ban.

City Council members indicated they support moving ahead with the proposal and a draft ordinance will be presented to the council for its consideration.

Muscatine’s current smoking policy was enacted in 2008 when lawmakers changed state law to restrict smoking in most public areas. At the time the city elected to continue allowing smoking in open areas of most parks.

Any civil penalties that occur as a result of citations issued for smoking violations would go to the city. If the city approves the restrictions, it would also be eligible for free signage from the state.

“I think Muscatine should be a no butts city,” council member John Jindrich said, but added he felt there should be a designated outdoor smoking area during special events.

Council member Angie Lewis, who had lobbied to get the 1-800-quit-now line installed statewide, asked about the enforcement of the policy and what would happen if someone was caught smoking.

“I work at a large institute and we have a $50 fine if you get caught smoking and we have no way of enforcing that,” she said. “We could hand out tickets all we want, but there is no guarantee people will pay them.”

Romagnoli said police could ticket people and there would be civil penalties available. She also said that ashtrays and other receptacles for cigarette butts are banned by the state if the changes are implemented. The hope is once smoking ban signs are up people will police themselves and not smoke in the area.

“There is the health safety portion of this, and there is the littering component of this as well,” Mayor Brad Bark said. “We were part of a group that walked along River Drive and there were cigarette butts all over the place.”

Council member Jeff Osborne asked how success would be measured. It would just be a visual measurement of the number of people seen smoking and the number of cigarette buts found.

Recently, Wilton approved a similar smoking ban in its parks.

