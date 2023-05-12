MUSCATINE - The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s third annual city-wide job fair is happening this week.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, GMCCI, in partnership with Davenport IowaWORKS, will be inviting the public to Muscatine Community Y, 1823 Logan Street, to visit with nearly 40 Muscatine area businesses with available job opportunities ranging from full-time to seasonal. This also includes businesses outside of the city but still within the county, such as Wilton Precision Steel and West Liberty Foods.

Other participating businesses include, temp Associates, Team Staffing Solutions, CROSSROADS, INC, Muscatine Community School District, Respite Connection, Phelps Uniform Specialists, S&J Tube, Ascentra Credit Union, SSAB Iowa, HON, Muscatine Power and Water, Norfolk Iron & Metal, Iowa 80 Group, Carver Pump Company, Bayer, Kent Corporation, Musco Lighting, Gerdau, Cove Equipment, the Raymond Corporation, MidAmerican Energy, Manatts, Family Eye Center, SMS Group, Lutheran Living, Bakery Feeds, TanTara Transportation Corp, Kraft Heinz, Sedona Staffing, Goodwill of the Heartland, Muscatine Community YMCA, ImpactLife and more.

“The Chamber’s goal for the job fair is to be able to best support our member businesses and all businesses in the Muscatine area because we understand the importance of finding quality employees to fill open jobs,” Hannah Howard, Director of Business Services for GMCCI, stated previously.

Additionally, thanks to IowaWorks’ involvement with the event, information about the group’s job training program will also be available during the job fair, with representatives of the program being there to help answer and provide more details about the program.

There will also be organizations available that can provide jobseekers with resume review, interview tips, and other helpful resources. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes with them to the fair. Additionally, some businesses will be conducting interviews on site.