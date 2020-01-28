MUSCATINE — With less than a week before the Iowa caucus, former vice president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden returned to Muscatine Tuesday morning to discuss issues with his supporters.
In a smaller venue than his October 2019 visit, about 75 people turned out to Pearl City Station for the event. During his visit, Biden took several questions from people who asked his views on national defense, housing and health care. He also gave a quick, light-hearted discussion about his running mate when asked if he would consider appointing Obama to the Supreme Court, then being asked “which Obama?”
“I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president,” he said.
According to RealClearPolitics.com, Biden is polling behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, with 22 percent to Sanders’ 25. A Bloomberg poll shows Biden in the top slot with 26 percent to Sanders’ 21.
During the speech, he said President Donald Trump and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst have both spoken against him recently, which indicates they are concerned he may win the Democratic nomination.
After the event, Biden said the attitudes he sees in Iowa aren’t much different than the attitudes of people elsewhere. He said there is an “overwhelming desire” to end the current administration's cruelty and insensitivity. He said the single most important aspect he has seen in Iowa is people want a candidate who can beat Trump.
“In smaller groups I’m hearing that I can’t let my 10-year-old child watch the president on TV because of the language he uses,” Biden said. “The thing that resonates the most here is the reason I ran and that is the soul of America. This is not who we are.”
He cited the importance of questioning a rival’s judgment, but never their motivation, as part of his recipe for healing the nation. Biden said Washington, D.C. is getting pressure from both sides of the aisle for results to issues. He believes getting things done will help to heal the nation.
Biden said Iowans tell him they want the country to be united again, and people want to stop the “all-out war” that comes with politics. Biden said he decided to run to restore the basic decency in people as well as to rebuild the middle class. He commented that Muscatine — as well as many towns in Iowa — is a town of hard-working people who “just want a shot.”
With the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3, Biden said the road to the White House will depend greatly on the first four races (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada) as well as winning swing areas.
“I think I can defeat Trump just by being authentic,” he said. “Just laying out honestly what I want to do, how I want to do it and demonstrating that I really am a person of integrity and I’m going to keep my word.”
