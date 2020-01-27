{{featured_button_text}}
MUSCATINE — Former Vice President and presidential hopeful Joe Biden will hold several local events Tuesday. 

Biden is making a last-minute sprint through Iowa in the final days leading up to the Feb. 3 caucuses.

First, he will hold hold a community event meeting Tuesday in Muscatine at Riverview Center, 1 Harbor Drive. 

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. 

Biden first visited Muscatine during the 2020 Democratic caucus race on Oct. 23, 2019, for a town hall meeting at the Pearl City Station. 

Biden will also hold a rally Tuesday at his Davenport campaign office, 1706 N. Brady Street.

The event is open to the public and begins at 2:15 p.m. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.

According to polls, Biden slipped to second place yesterday at 22.3%, narrowly trailing Bernie Sanders, who took the lead at 22.4%. Biden had been polling in first place in Iowa since Jan. 1.

Following his Davenport stop, Biden will hold a community event in Clinton at the Vista Grande, 2141 16th St., NW, at 5:15 p.m.

