{{featured_button_text}}
102419-mus-biden-009

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to about 125 Muscatine, Iowa, residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

MUSCATINE — Former Vice President and presidential hopeful Joe Biden will hold a community event meeting Tuesday in Muscatine at Riverview Center, 1 Harbor Drive. 

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. 

Biden first visited Muscatine during the 2020 Democratic caucus race on Oct. 23, 2019, for a town hall meeting at the Pearl City Station. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments