MUSCATINE — Former Vice President and presidential hopeful Joe Biden will hold a community event meeting Tuesday in Muscatine at Riverview Center, 1 Harbor Drive.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Biden first visited Muscatine during the 2020 Democratic caucus race on Oct. 23, 2019, for a town hall meeting at the Pearl City Station.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to Muscatine residents during a community event at the Pearl City Station on Harbor Drive on Wednesday.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden will embark on an eight-day, 18-county “No Malarkey” bus tour of Iowa that will start Saturday in Council Bluffs and end Dec. 7 in Cedar Rapids.
