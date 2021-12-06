Jogging trail to be included with Grandview Bypass

“Now is the time to talk about it,” he said.

Griffin and Shutt said Grandview city officials needed to be contacted about the trail idea, especially if it could open up possible grant opportunities.

Meanwhile, Shutt told the board he had developed a multi-phase plan to upgrade the bypass, although no formal decision or time frame has been made yet.

In the first phase of the project, around two acres of right-of-way would need to be purchased. Phase two would involve grading and dirt work, Shutt explained. The third phase would be the hard-surfacing, which could be either asphalt or concrete.

Shutt estimated the project could cost up to $1 million, depending on the type of hard surface selected.

Supervisor Brad Quigley questioned Shutt about the intersection of 160th Street and G44X. During the initial discussion on upgrading the bypass, Quigley said he favored reworking the existing T-intersection into more a curved roadway.

He said the curved roadway would require G44X traffic to make a more definite turn to go into Grandview and would help establish the bypass as the more normal traffic route.