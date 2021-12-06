Jogging trail to be included with Grandview Bypass

WAPELLO — A new twist has been added to a proposed upgrade to the Grandview Bypass.
Supervisor Randy Griffin suggested during the Louisa County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting on Tuesday that a jogging trail be included with any eventual upgrade work.
Griffin lives just outside of Grandview and near the bypass.
He said people are currently using the existing loop, including the graveled 160th Street, which would be upgraded to hard-surfacing under the current proposal, to exercise.
“I’ve watched people walk the loop,” he said about the bypass, which was established as part of the U.S. Highway 61 relocation to divert truck traffic around Grandview.
In addition to 160th Street, the bypass also includes a section of old Highway 61 and Louisa County Road G44X.
Griffin pointed out that residents of Wapello and Columbus Junction have walking trails and the proposal to upgrade the bypass would be the best opportunity to provide a similar facility for Grandview residents.
County engineer Adam Shutt acknowledged there could be room for the suggested trail and agreed Griffin’s timing for the trail was good.
“Now is the time to talk about it,” he said.
Griffin and Shutt said Grandview city officials needed to be contacted about the trail idea, especially if it could open up possible grant opportunities.
Meanwhile, Shutt told the board he had developed a multi-phase plan to upgrade the bypass, although no formal decision or time frame has been made yet.
In the first phase of the project, around two acres of right-of-way would need to be purchased. Phase two would involve grading and dirt work, Shutt explained. The third phase would be the hard-surfacing, which could be either asphalt or concrete.
Shutt estimated the project could cost up to $1 million, depending on the type of hard surface selected.
Supervisor Brad Quigley questioned Shutt about the intersection of 160th Street and G44X. During the initial discussion on upgrading the bypass, Quigley said he favored reworking the existing T-intersection into more a curved roadway.
He said the curved roadway would require G44X traffic to make a more definite turn to go into Grandview and would help establish the bypass as the more normal traffic route.
Shutt said he had not calculated those costs into his initial estimate.
The board informally agreed the land purchase Shutt had described as Phase 1 should be done. Shutt said he would keep the board updated on his progress.
In other discussion during Shutt’s regular secondary roads department update, the board met with Don Reffer, B&W Control Specialists, Algona, the county’s roadside spraying contractor.
Reffer presented cost estimates for switching from the county’s current four-year rotation schedule to a three-year rotation. According to the estimates, the current annual cost for the spraying is $37,500, while switching to a three-year rotation would increase that cost to $47,500 because an additional 50 miles of roadside would be sprayed each year.
Quigley pointed out that would mean $40,000 in increased costs over the current rotation.
Shutt said he would review Reffer’s estimates and make a final decision later.
In final action, the board approved signing a certificate of cost allocation that covers indirect costs the county incurs for the local Iowa Department of Human Services office at the County Complex.