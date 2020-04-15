Johnson County considers housing deal with Muscatine County Jail

IOWA CITY — The Johnson County Board of Supervisors reached a consensus Wednesday to put the Muscatine County Jail on notice that if there are any reports of discrimination against Johnson County prisoners, the board will reconsider contracting with Muscatine County to house its prisoners.
During its regular meeting, the board members also agreed to come in and sign the “strongly worded” letter to Muscatine County regarding concerns with Jail Administrator Dean Naylor rather than wait until next Wednesday to send it. The discussion was prompted by a recent article regarding several opinions Naylor had posted online.
“Just like everybody else, I’m appalled by his beliefs — they don’t reflect what we believe here,” Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan said.
The article stated that in 2013 Naylor placed a treatise and seven videos online, all of which are still available, claiming Muslims are “pawns of the Devil and would kill Christians." The treatise also condemned “the gay lifestyle” as an abomination.
For about 10 years, Johnson County has contracted with the Muscatine County Jail to house its overflow prisoners. Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek commented there have been times recently where Muscatine County was the only area jail that had room to house prisoners from other counties.
He also said recently new jails have opened in Henry and Clinton counties which may be taking prisoners from other counties.
“We’ve had a good relationship,” Pulkrabek said of working with the Muscatine County Jail. “I’m not aware of anyone coming back and telling us that they’ve heard from any staff members in Muscatine that Mr. Naylor has tried to push his personal beliefs on them. I’ve never heard that there has been any treatment based on sex, race or religion. That doesn’t excuse the activity.”
Pulkrabek said he plans to discuss the issue with Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan. Sullivan directed Pulkrabek to look at a “plan B” if the county opts to house inmates elsewhere. Pulkrabek said it would have to be after the coronavirus emergency is over.
During public comment on the issue, Teamsters 238 spokesman Zach Peterson, who represents the Muscatine County jail guards, said he has received reports of bias in the workplace. He is working on a public statement that will be released soon.
“There have been issues with that county jail treating Muslim inmates differently than inmates of other faiths,” he said. “It’s been an issue with inmates, and it’s also been an issue with some of the staff that don’t share in Naylor’s personal beliefs. We have gay and lesbian staff there that aren’t comfortable working with him given his statements. Regardless of anybody’s individual rights to have their own personal beliefs, this is something that absolutely has impacted his management of the jail and it has affected both the inmates and the staff as well.”
A representative of the Johnson County Muslim community and Muscatine County supervisor candidate Ed Askew also spoke during public comment.
Sullivan commented he wanted to view the Johnson County response as a process to see what happens. He asked Peterson to keep the board informed of any reports of discrimination.
In recent years the supervisors have worked to support the Muslim community. In 2015 the board issued a proclamation expressing concern for Muslims “being unfairly forced to bear the fears of our nation.” The proclamation came as President Donald Trump proposed banning Muslims from entering the United States.
