Johnson County considers housing deal with Muscatine County Jail

He also said recently new jails have opened in Henry and Clinton counties which may be taking prisoners from other counties.

“We’ve had a good relationship,” Pulkrabek said of working with the Muscatine County Jail. “I’m not aware of anyone coming back and telling us that they’ve heard from any staff members in Muscatine that Mr. Naylor has tried to push his personal beliefs on them. I’ve never heard that there has been any treatment based on sex, race or religion. That doesn’t excuse the activity.”

Pulkrabek said he plans to discuss the issue with Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan. Sullivan directed Pulkrabek to look at a “plan B” if the county opts to house inmates elsewhere. Pulkrabek said it would have to be after the coronavirus emergency is over.

During public comment on the issue, Teamsters 238 spokesman Zach Peterson, who represents the Muscatine County jail guards, said he has received reports of bias in the workplace. He is working on a public statement that will be released soon.