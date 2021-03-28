Joint meeting addresses future projects

MUSCATINE – Housing will be the topic when the elected officials of the Muscatine City Council, the Muscatine School Board and the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meet in a rare joint session Tuesday evening.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the three groups will discuss housing, Deep Lake Park Development, and the Muscatine Levee Improvement Project. The meeting will be broadcast on the City of Muscatine’s YouTube Channel and Cable Channel 2. People wishing to join virtually by computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone click on the following link https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707996213. People can also listen to the meeting with their phone by dialing +1 (312) 757-3121 and use the access code 707-996-213.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People are asked to mute their computer or phone while listening to the proceedings. When public comment is requested, viewers can use the chat window available to notify the presiding official that they would like to make a comment. Those wishing to speak or to ask a question can also use the chat box to post a message that will be seen by the presiding officer who will address the questions or call on the speaker in turn. Those using their phones must wait until the presiding officer asks for additional comments.