Joni Ernst visits Wilton as part of 99 county tour

WILTON — As she was being shown around the Wilton Precision Steel program Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst stressed how important products made in America are to the economy.
Having visited one other producer earlier in the day as part of her 99 county tour for 2020, During the local stop on her 99-county tour, she spoke with several veteran employees of the area steel merchant, many of whom had worked in the business for at least 20 years as well as following several team leaders through the assembly area and warehouse, learning about several of the company's offerings.
“I was thinking about how we are competing with the Chinese all the time,” she said. “COVID has really highlighted that. The Chinese are a large part of what we do, whether it’s pharmaceuticals or manufacturing … technology. We rely far too much on them. Bringing it back to the United States and using our home-grown talent is really important.”
Earlier in the day, Ernst toured HWH Corporation in Moscow, which works hand-in-hand with Wilton Precision Steel. She said many of her visits are focused on “made in the USA,” adding that American products are still in demand.
She said she is working on bringing component manufacturing currently done in China back to the United States. During her tour, she said she enjoys the agricultural stops but also likes getting out and seeing American manufacturing at work, including the education needed for people in the manufacturing industry.
During the tour, face masks and helmets with face shields were the outfit of the day. While Ernst stressed the importance of staying safe, she said this is an individual responsibility.
Ernst said she had heard about Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation requiring the use of masks but supports Gov. Kim Reynolds’ mandates.
Even so, with November quickly approaching, Ernst said she misses the personal touch of meeting her constituents.
“It is harder for me in this type of environment because I really enjoy being out with large groups of folks,” she said. “I like being at the state fair and being able to just get out and mingle with people. We don’t have that opportunity, at least not yet. I don’t know that we will be back where we should be even by the fall. I think we will still be working through this.”
She also said she supports Reynolds on the issue of reopening schools and believes she is doing the right thing. Ernst said she has spoken with representatives from the American Association of Pediatrics, who had told her the best situation would be for children to be back at school.
She said there are so many issues on top of the learning and even social components, such as there being children whose only nutritious meal of the day comes from the school. Ernst said since the COVID-19 shutdown, there have been reports that domestic violence has been on the rise.
Ernst said opening schools again should be a local decision.
“I just want to make sure every child’s educational opportunity is at the forefront of their minds,” Ernst said. “If it can be done safely, then that needs to be done.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.