Journal asks new mothers to contact office regarding Baby New Year

MUSCATINE — Again this year the Muscatine Journal wishes to celebrate the first baby of 2021 with the family and the community. Only this year the Journal is asking the family to let us know about the birth.

Previously the staff at Trinity BirthPlace Center in Muscatine would announce the first baby born there. On Feb. 7, 2020, however, birthing services were suspended, requiring expectant mothers to deliver elsewhere.

The suspension of service is because of a shortage of OB/GYN physicians. While Robert J. Erickson, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Trinity, had said he expects deliveries to resume in Muscatine at some point, there is no plan to resume the service. Personnel at UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Davenport will be announcing the first baby of the year to be born at that facility.

Women from Muscatine County who give birth shortly after the first of the year are asked to contact the Muscatine Journal. The first baby born in 2021 will be featured in a photo spread on the front page of the paper. To report a birth, call 563-262-0545.

In 2020, Zaniyah Noel, daughter of Jessica Wiegand and Jonathan Noel, was the first baby born in Trinity Birthplace Center in Muscatine at 10:42 p.m. Jan. 6.

In 2019, Cecilia Ellen Cherry, daughter of Vicki and Taylor Cherry, was born Jan. 1 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, the first baby born at the hospital in that year.

