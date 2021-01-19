Judge orders Serrano trial continued to June 21

TIPTON — Judge Mark Lawson of the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa approved an order last week continuing the start of the trial of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, a Muscatine man accused of first-degree murder, until June 21.

While the trial had been scheduled to begin on May 17, defense attorney Miguel Puentes requested the continuance, citing a conflict with another trial which was ordered. Prosecuting attorneys had no objection to the continuance. It was also found that a continuance would not prejudice either party. With the order approved, the final pre-trial conference is scheduled to be held by phone at 9 a.m., June 11.

Serrano is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton.

Police reports say Serrano had attended a party 938 Quincy Avenue in Clarence, rural Cedar County. with several associates. During the party, he allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.