 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge orders Serrano trial continued to June 21
0 comments
topical alert top story

Judge orders Serrano trial continued to June 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIPTON — Judge Mark Lawson of the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa approved an order last week continuing the start of the trial of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, a Muscatine man accused of first-degree murder, until June 21.

While the trial had been scheduled to begin on May 17, defense attorney Miguel Puentes requested the continuance, citing a conflict with another trial which was ordered. Prosecuting attorneys had no objection to the continuance. It was also found that a continuance would not prejudice either party. With the order approved, the final pre-trial conference is scheduled to be held by phone at 9 a.m., June 11.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Serrano is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton.

Police reports say Serrano had attended a party 938 Quincy Avenue in Clarence, rural Cedar County. with several associates. During the party, he allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.

The reports say that two physical altercations had occurred as Serrano was being asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano had allegedly made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano allegedly removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. Other people at the scene were able to get the knife away from him. Stevens was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a previous filing, Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the charge, relating to an incident on July 19 in which Stevens was stabbed to death, and that he plans to claim self-defense during the trial. He remains in the Cedar County Jail under a $1 million cash-only bond.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr.

 Contributed photo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pole building destroyed in Wapello blaze
Local

Pole building destroyed in Wapello blaze

WAPELLO — For the second time in a week, Wapello Fire and Rescue were sent to extinguish a blaze that was burning through a building in the fi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News