Judge rules against attorney payment in Grain Processing Corp. lawsuit

MUSCATINE – A ruling against one of the attorneys who represented Muscatine residents in a lawsuit against Grain Processing Corp. should not affect the initial judgment, which ordered the company to pay $50 million.
In the recent ruling against the attorney, issued Feb. 17, District Court Judge John Telleen denied a claim by attorney Andrew Hope that he is entitled to $1.2 million in attorney fees and costs for his work on the landmark pollution case Freeman Vs. Grain Processing Corporation. Hope, a Des Moines-based attorney and former co-counsel to the plaintiffs, had filed the motion for attorney fees on Jan. 17, 2019. A trial on the motion was held Sept. 4 and 5, 2019.
“The Court finds (Hope) withdrew to pursue “greener pastures,” not due to ethical obligations,” Telleen wrote in his ruling. “His subsequent conduct in individual representation of class area residents, soliciting class area residents to leave the class, working essentially with GPC to agree on a settlement adverse to the class and other harmful effects on the interest of the Freeman Class outlined above, undermine his claim to Quantum Meruit recovery. It would simply be unjust to award him any fees or costs in light of his past behavior.”
According to the ruling, the Freeman case, which was brought by eight area residents, alleged smoke, odor and haze from the plant caused a nuisance. It was originally filed by Hope and attorney James Larew, who had been working together under an “of counsel” agreement for several years. Attempts to contact Hope and Larew for comment were unsuccessful.
The ruling said that during the suit, Hope and Larew had a falling-out over a fee dispute in an unrelated case while Freeman was on appeal in 2013. Ultimately, Hope terminated their agreement. In November 2014, Hope, who was assisting with the discovery process, approached attorney Sarah Siskind of Miner, Barnhill and Galland law firm, who had joined as co-counsel, about a “new, plaintiff-friendly, litigation." He had proposed bringing hundreds of expedited actions under rules that required the cases to go to trial within a year of filing. Siskind rejected the proposal.
Telleen also wrote in the ruling that in February 2015 it was discovered Hope was setting up secret meetings with members of the case. MGB demanded Hope cease or withdraw as counsel. Hope eventually withdrew, citing the ongoing dispute with Larew. In the ruling, Telleen found the dispute did not concern the Freeman case and that at the time MGB was lead counsel and had tight control over strategy decisions and that Hope and Larew could have worked separately on the case.
“Further, Class Counsel asserts and the evidence supports a conclusion that the real reason Hope withdrew was not because of an ethical obligation, but because he feared that the class action presented too much risk for too little return over too long a time frame to make his participation worthwhile,” the ruling said.
The ruling also says after withdrawing Hope had not limited his contact with the area residents and had directly solicited residents in the case through a mass-mailing postcard campaign seeking additional clients to pursue individualized expedited actions. Plaintiffs argued and the court agreed on a protective order against the mailing, which it was argued was “sowing confusion among residents in the class area.” The ruling says the campaign increased Hope’s number of clients from 55 he carried over from the suit to 203.
As the suit continued and eventually made its second trip to the Iowa Supreme Court, Hope joined with a group of attorneys to pursue individual lawsuits and had negotiated a settlement with GPC independent of the suit and despite the court’s certification that MBG was the counsel for the suit. The ruling says Hope had worked against the suit, soliciting nearly 800 households to leave the suit and sign with his firm.
Differences in the settlement include individuals acknowledging the plant had used “commercially reasonable means” to control emissions and for residents to acknowledge GPC had a prescriptive easement over the resident’s property. The settlement was also contingent on the resident’s “future cooperation” with GPC.
The ruling states Hope had received $670,000 in fees for his role in the arrangement. The ruling stressed the settlement was not limited to residents outside the Freeman suit was expressly available to residents who elected to opt out of the Freeman case.
“The Court did not find Andrew Hope’s testimony to be remotely credible,” Telleen wrote. “He had trouble giving a straight answer to a straight question and was on occasion even admonished by his own trial counsel to simply answer the question asked.”
Status of the case
After nine years of litigation, the plaintiffs are still waiting for their settlement.
Telleen approved the $50 million settlement in the case against GPC in February 2019, which includes paying $45 million to residents and their lawyers and to spend $1.5 million to reduce emissions. The settlement says with residents will receive $2,000 to $16,000 per person depending on how close they were to the facility at 1600 Oregon Street and how long they lived there.
With more than 6,000 settlement claims sent in during 2019, an independent firm has completed going through the claims and deciding if they will be accepted or denied. Rejected claims will be given 30 days to appeal. After the 30 days, the firm will tabulate the amounts and calculate the total payouts. It is estimated that this will take a few months.