Judge rules against attorney payment in Grain Processing Corp. lawsuit

The ruling said that during the suit, Hope and Larew had a falling-out over a fee dispute in an unrelated case while Freeman was on appeal in 2013. Ultimately, Hope terminated their agreement. In November 2014, Hope, who was assisting with the discovery process, approached attorney Sarah Siskind of Miner, Barnhill and Galland law firm, who had joined as co-counsel, about a “new, plaintiff-friendly, litigation." He had proposed bringing hundreds of expedited actions under rules that required the cases to go to trial within a year of filing. Siskind rejected the proposal.

Telleen also wrote in the ruling that in February 2015 it was discovered Hope was setting up secret meetings with members of the case. MGB demanded Hope cease or withdraw as counsel. Hope eventually withdrew, citing the ongoing dispute with Larew. In the ruling, Telleen found the dispute did not concern the Freeman case and that at the time MGB was lead counsel and had tight control over strategy decisions and that Hope and Larew could have worked separately on the case.

“Further, Class Counsel asserts and the evidence supports a conclusion that the real reason Hope withdrew was not because of an ethical obligation, but because he feared that the class action presented too much risk for too little return over too long a time frame to make his participation worthwhile,” the ruling said.

