WAPELLO — Feeling Wapello has not been a stop for many presidential hopefuls seeking the nomination in the Iowa caucus that is eight weeks away, candidate Julian Castro spent about an hour visiting with a group of about 10 people at the Chief Brew.
Education was the top subject discussed by the people who gathered in the coffee house to meet Castro. During the event, Castro commented that in most states the reason people come to hear a candidate is they are fans. In Iowa, during the caucuses, he said, Iowans take their duty as being first in the nation seriously and come out to hear as many candidates as they can before making a decision. He braced against the cold as he entered and took a place at the head of a group of tables to speak with members of the Louisa County Democrats as well as other community members.
“We were 25 people running at one time and now there are 15,” he commented. “ I wanted to stop by and share with you all why I’m running for president and my vision for this country.”
Castro, who has served as mayor of San Antonio, Texas and as Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama, is back in Iowa for three days of events, including a town hall meeting at Drake University.
Believing Donald Trump will not win the 2020 presidential race, Castro said the election is about “the America we want to build after Donald Trump.” He hopes to build a country that is smarter, fairer, healthier and more prosperous.
Saying he felt blessed with opportunity in his life, Castro explained he wanted to ensure, no matter who it is, they would get the same opportunity. He cited strong executive experience and an ability to “get things done.” He described his education program, which includes increasing pay for teachers and offering tax credits for teachers based on the number of students in the district that qualify for free or reduced lunches.
You have free articles remaining.
Castro spoke of funding the Individual Disabilities Education Act, to help special needs students. He also talked about job certification programs and tuition-free state universities. He explained these were something that used to be done in this country.
“Today’s jobs require more knowledge and skill than ever before,” he said.
Castro also said trade education needs to be brought back to high schools. He said that not everyone will go to college, but everyone should learn a skill they can use to get a good job.
He proposes a healthcare system based on Medicare. Castro said he hopes to offer a plan to provide people with healthcare, but also allow private plans.
Castro also spoke of providing oversight of drug companies to normalize drug costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.