Junior Police Academy students learn about the justice system through fable-based mock trial

MUSCATINE — “The trial being presented today is a criminal case brought by the State of Iowa and the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office. The defendant is Zachary Wolf, AKA the Big Bad Wolf, who has entered a plea of not guilty. The defendant is charged with one count of criminal mischief in the 1st degree and one count of attempted murder.”

The familiar children’s story about a wolf and three little pigs took on new life Wednesday as a legitimate criminal case presented to this year’s Junior Police Academy as an example of the justice system in action.

The Junior Police Academy, which consists of 20 students ranging in ages from 15 to 18, began its third day of the course with a visit to the Muscatine County Courthouse. There, they listened to Judge Thomas Reidel, who explained more about the justice system and the part officers play in getting alleged criminals to court.

Along with learning about judges, prosecutors, defense attorney and juries, the students got a first-hand look at how a courtroom scenario might go using the story of the Three Little Pigs, where each student played a role in the proceedings.

“Seeing what courtroom proceedings are like gives the students an overview of how the criminal justice system comes to a completion,” Sgt. Joe Bryant, one of the instructors for the academy, added. “(A trial) is the culmination of an officer’s investigation.”

Once the mock trial was over, the students took a tour of the Muscatine County Jail and met two of the city’s K-9 officers.

Earlier in the week, students learned about traffic enforcement, evidence collection and processing. Students also trained with the Muscatine Special Operations Response Team and learn about the team’s equipment.

Mia Berry, who plans to pursue a job in the criminal justice field, said she had a very positive experience and would recommend it to other students who are interested in Criminal Justice.

“I’m really into fitness, so I really liked the physical training," she said. "I also liked hearing about the different jobs that police officers do that I didn’t already know about.”

Aiden Mohagen, another student in the class, shared similar sentiments. He's wanted to be in law enforcement since he was young.

“I really liked hearing about the Street Crime unit,” he said. “That’s kind of what I want to go into specifically. Going through this course, you learn a lot more than you come in with initially.”

When asked what made her interested in the course, student Alivia Bigil said she was just curious about it.

“I got interested in it because I know somebody who is also interested, so I’m just experimenting,” she said.

Having experienced it first-hand, Bigil said she felt that the course has been a lot of fun.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot through these last few days," she said. "I now know what (the police) really deal with and how they enforce laws and stuff.”

“Everybody’s been very receptive and learning a lot,” Bryant said. “Our first Junior Academy class was in 2019, then we had a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we’re sort of starting from scratch this year. Thankfully we had a lot of students sign up, and we even have some students who are still on the waiting list, so we look forward to doing this academy again in the years to come.”

The Junior Police Academy will hold its final session Thursday, and the students will learn about medical emergencies from the Muscatine Fire Department before graduating from the academy.

Once the academy has completed, the two students chosen as this year’s top performers will earn a $500 scholarship that can be put toward any major.

