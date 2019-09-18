MUSCATINE — The jury deliberating on the state v. Annette Cahill case returned to the Muscatine County District courtroom Wednesday afternoon without a verdict.
The jury foreperson confirmed for presiding judge Patrick McElyea the jury could not reach a unanimous guilty or not guilty verdict for the charges of first- or second-degree murder against Cahill for the 1992 killing of Corey Wieneke. McElyea asked if more time would help the jury reach a verdict, and the jury foreperson said no.
A juror appeared confused at the response and appeared to nod yes when the judge asked the question. When jurors were asked one by one if they agreed with the foreperson's statement, all jurors said yes.
McElyea dismissed the jury to the jury room to await further instructions. The judge met with the prosecution and defense counsels and said it seemed as though there was some confusion about whether more time to deliberate would benefit the jurors in reaching a verdict.
After discussing with counsel and all parties agreeing to bring the jury back to the courthouse Thursday to continue deliberations, McElyea brought the jury back into the courtroom.
"Members of the jury," he said, "I think everyone in this room understands you all have a very difficult task in front of you and I think we can all see that in your faces and in your responses to the court's questions."
He said the jurors job was a difficult one, and the court believed "further instruction and further time to reexamine your views is warranted in this situation."
McElyea dismissed the jury for the day around 4:15 p.m. and asked them to return to the jury room by 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Jurors began hearing testimony last Tuesday, with the state resting its case last Thursday and the defense resting Monday afternoon.
"I do not ask you to compromise your individual judgment," he told the jury, "and I would ask you to continue to engage in open-minded discussion and persuasion."
