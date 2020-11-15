Jury trials delayed until February by Iowa Supreme Court

MUSCATINE – About 60 cases in Muscatine County scheduled for jury trial between Nov. 16 and Feb. 1, 2021, as well as anyone else who has charges brought against them warranting a jury trial before February will have to wait until at least February.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that due to the high rate of COVID-19 positive tests in the state jury trials and grand jury proceedings will be postponed until next year. Non-jury trails and other face-to-face court proceedings will continue. Muscatine County Attorney James Barry said other pre-trial hearings, conferences and motions will proceed either on video conference or in person as court orders allow.

“The overall list of cases that could be jury trails, starting Nov. 16 and into next year as currently scheduled total around 450 in Muscatine County,” Barry said. “This list may grow as new cases are filed or shrink if cases are settled or otherwise resolved.”

He said some of the cases on the current list will not be jury trials, but for right now they are on the list until the court knows otherwise. He also commented that the criminal system would adjust to the current orders of the court – and may have to make additional adjustments as things change – to ensure all the cases are addressed.