Kas Kelly announces write-in campaign for county supervisor

MUSCATINE — Former Muscatine County Supervisor Kas Kelly will run as a write-in candidate to regain the Muscatine County Board seat she held for 12 years in the November election.

Kelly served as the supervisor for the 4th District from 2004 to 2016. She will be running against Republican Nathan Mather and Democrat Michelle Servadio Elias.

Kelly served as executive director for Muscatine Safe Streets for 20 years. Her three terms on the County Board makes her one of the longest serving County Supervisors in the history of Muscatine County. Kelly is running on a platform of prohibiting the placement of steel slag on County roads, repairing gravel roads, reorganizing the county engineering department and supporting the County Fair and restoring the County's Old Barn at the Discovery Center. Kelly was narrowly defeated by Mather in 2016.