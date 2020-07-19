Kas Kelly announces write-in campaign for county supervisor

MUSCATINE — Former Muscatine County Supervisor Kas Kelly will run as a write-in candidate to regain the Muscatine County Board seat she held for 12 years in the November election.
Kelly served as the supervisor for the 4th District from 2004 to 2016. She will be running against Republican Nathan Mather and Democrat Michelle Servadio Elias.
Kelly served as executive director for Muscatine Safe Streets for 20 years. Her three terms on the County Board makes her one of the longest serving County Supervisors in the history of Muscatine County. Kelly is running on a platform of prohibiting the placement of steel slag on County roads, repairing gravel roads, reorganizing the county engineering department and supporting the County Fair and restoring the County's Old Barn at the Discovery Center. Kelly was narrowly defeated by Mather in 2016.
Kelly was immediately endorsed by 3rd District Democratic candidate Ed Askew. "To ban slag, rebuild our roads and restore an open and ethical county government, we need to defeat both Scott Sauer and Nate Mather. They have proven that they don't deserve re-election by their mishandling of the mental health crisis, the selection of James Barry as County Attorney and their private email scandal. Shelly Elias is not electable, nor should she be elected considering her recent comments on age, gender and support for defunding police and her record on marijuana. We need an experienced person on the Board with knowledge, wisdom, and high ethics. I am proud to support her campaign."
Former Democratic Candidate Henry Marquard also endorsed Kelly. "While write-in campaigns are difficult, Kas has great name recognition from her years of service on the board and with Safe Streets. She has strong beliefs and stands up for the little guy, whether that's the elderly, the poor or the rural residents whose interests are seldom recognized by the county government. Based on her election track record she'll do very well with Democrats and Independents and will draw a respectful amount of Republican votes. I'm proud to be part of her campaign."
