Kaufman describes 9/11 at Muscatine Community College

In all, a total of 2,996 people died during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Since Sept. 11, 2001, Kaufmann has had literally thousands of students, but he says that he remembers the faces of all the students who were in that Western Civilization class. He remembers watching the news and not knowing at first that the plane hitting the north tower was a deliberate attack. He recalls the people covering the event whether it was an accident. It was when the second plane hit, it became obvious it was a terrorist attack.

Kaufmann vividly remembers much of the horror of the day. He remembers seeing people jumping from upper floors of the towers rather than burn to death. He also remembers seeing the towers collapse and seeing the cloud of dust, watching people coming from what appeared to be a cyclone of dust and debris. He also remembers learning the number of emergency personnel that perished during the attacks.

“It was days, if not weeks, before it sank in that everybody’s life had changed,” he said. “I had been teaching and the main point of context was the Cold War in 1988,” he said. “The Cold War and U.S. Soviet relations were the point of reference for interpreting events. After that point that was it. It still is to this day.”