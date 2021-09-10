Kaufman describes 9/11 at Muscatine Community College

MUSCATINE — Sometimes even history teachers don’t realize when they are living through a part of history, as Muscatine Community College history teacher Jeff Kaufmann learned on Sept. 11, 2001.
Today, Kaufmann, who has been MCC’s sole history teacher for 34 years, recalls in great detail the unfolding of the events of 9/11. In his classroom on the second floor of Loper Hall teaching an early Western Civilization class. During the class, someone knocked on the door and reported that “a plane had hit some buildings in New York.” With text messaging from cellphones still being years off, students wanted to learn what was happening. When a student came to the door and reported a second plane had hit, Kaufmann said he couldn’t keep his students in the classroom.
“Of course we didn’t know how serious this was,” he said. “The kids were distracted so we went down and watched on the big screen television in the student center, and the class and I watched everything progress that morning.”
The class watched three hours that would change the world. Inside three hours, the two tallest buildings in New York were reduced to rubble and the Pentagon was on fire and partially collapsed. Thousands were dead or seriously injured.
History will tell that on Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists boarded four planes in Boston, Newark and Washington D.C. In flight, the four planes are hijacked. At 8:46 p.m. EDT, American Airlines flight 11 hit the north tower. At 9:03 a.m. United Airlines flight 175 hit the south tower. At 9:37 a.m. American Airlines flight 77 struck the Pentagon. A fourth plane, United Airlines flight 93, crashed near Shanksville, Pa. According to black box recordings, passengers attempted to seize control of the plane from the hijackers and the hijackers rolled the plane and crashed it intentionally. The damaged World Trade Center towers would collapse from the impacts.
In all, a total of 2,996 people died during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Since Sept. 11, 2001, Kaufmann has had literally thousands of students, but he says that he remembers the faces of all the students who were in that Western Civilization class. He remembers watching the news and not knowing at first that the plane hitting the north tower was a deliberate attack. He recalls the people covering the event whether it was an accident. It was when the second plane hit, it became obvious it was a terrorist attack.
Kaufmann vividly remembers much of the horror of the day. He remembers seeing people jumping from upper floors of the towers rather than burn to death. He also remembers seeing the towers collapse and seeing the cloud of dust, watching people coming from what appeared to be a cyclone of dust and debris. He also remembers learning the number of emergency personnel that perished during the attacks.
“It was days, if not weeks, before it sank in that everybody’s life had changed,” he said. “I had been teaching and the main point of context was the Cold War in 1988,” he said. “The Cold War and U.S. Soviet relations were the point of reference for interpreting events. After that point that was it. It still is to this day.”
On his way home Kaufmann stopped to fill his car up at a gas station. He remembers how deafening the quiet in the area was. He had a radio on, no louder than he normally listened to it, and he said it sounded like it was being broadcast through a loudspeaker due to the silence in the area. He remembers the empty streets, commenting that the airports were all shut down and people were wanting to learn more about what had happened.
He commented that now, 20 years later, we are still in a war against terrorism.
In the days that followed, Kaufmann remembers the students paying much attention to the rescue operations as well as interviews of the loved ones of people who had died in the attack.
Since the attacks, Kaufmann reflects on how security at airports is much more cautious. He also remembers that several terrorist leaders, including Osama Bin Laden, the leader of Al Qaeda who was responsible for the attacks, had been killed by American forces. He believes all helped rebuild a sense of confidence for the country.
He commented that today his U.S. History 1 class is done in the fall, and the main point of study is colonization, so the 9/11 attacks aren’t a fluid topic. Still, he has had students ask questions about Sept. 11. In his government class recently, while talking about the U.S. withdraw from Afghanistan, he spoke about how the U.S. came to be in Afghanistan in the first place.
In the past, Kaufmann taught a course on Contemporary U.S. Issues, which included terrorism. He said that he hasn’t noticed a change in the manner students learn about the subject or in the questions they ask. He said the big change is the frequency of the topic and that students all have an opinion on it.
“I’m teaching to kids who were born after that,” Kaufmann said. ‘They don’t remember a time when we didn’t have this security in the airport or when there wasn’t concern at a national event for terrorism to occur,” he said. “For them it is just a natural part of growing up and living in this world.”