Kaufmann to chair nominating review committee

MUSCATINE – Even though President Joe Biden was only sworn in earlier this year, much of the country is looking to the 2024 presidential election, and a local college professor is working to make sure Iowa remains the beginning of the election season.
Jeff Kaufmann, chair of the Republican Party of Iowa, former state representative for the 79th district, and a professor of history and government at Muscatine Community College, has been selected to chair the Presidential Nomination Process Committee. It is currently a working group, but in 30 days, according to the Republican National Convention, it will become a national committee. The committee will determine the entire process for the party nominating a candidate for the 2024 presidential race.
“It’s especially important for Iowa,” he said. “If fact, more important than me being appointed to it is the fact that an Iowan was appointed to it.”
He said that committee will determine the order the caucus will be held in and determine if there are carve-out states. He also said it will determine if states will hold caucuses instead of primaries.
Iowa is traditionally known as the state that kicks off the presidential race, being the first to hold caucuses and being visited by all presidential candidates. Kaufmann believes he is the first Iowan to chair the committee.
Kaufmann said the 10 members of the committee will work for the next 10 months to make recommendations to the rules commission for the Republican National Convention to guide whether Iowa continues to be first in the nation, to determine if there will be four carve-out states, and if Iowa will remain a caucus state. Kaufmann said there has been no questions in the Republican Party so far about Iowa remaining a caucus state. There are people in the Democrat Party who question Iowa being first in the nation.
“People have questioned if Iowa should be first,” Kaufmann said. “The Democrats will make a separate decision, and like a general election Republicans are going to decide their sequencing and Democrats are going to decide their sequencing.”
Kaufmann said his goal is to ensure Iowa remains the first in the nation for caucusing. The question he has is what would happen if Democrats decide to hold caucuses a different way. He said he would work with the Democrats to ensure Iowa remains first in the nation, but if the Democrats choose not to, Kauffman said his intention would be for the Republicans to “go it alone.”
The committee has been surveying all potential Republican presidential candidates have been contacted for comment about Iowa being first in the nation for the committee. This includes: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Rick Scott and Tom Cotton.