Kaufmann to chair nominating review committee

Kaufmann said the 10 members of the committee will work for the next 10 months to make recommendations to the rules commission for the Republican National Convention to guide whether Iowa continues to be first in the nation, to determine if there will be four carve-out states, and if Iowa will remain a caucus state. Kaufmann said there has been no questions in the Republican Party so far about Iowa remaining a caucus state. There are people in the Democrat Party who question Iowa being first in the nation.

“People have questioned if Iowa should be first,” Kaufmann said. “The Democrats will make a separate decision, and like a general election Republicans are going to decide their sequencing and Democrats are going to decide their sequencing.”

Kaufmann said his goal is to ensure Iowa remains the first in the nation for caucusing. The question he has is what would happen if Democrats decide to hold caucuses a different way. He said he would work with the Democrats to ensure Iowa remains first in the nation, but if the Democrats choose not to, Kauffman said his intention would be for the Republicans to “go it alone.”

The committee has been surveying all potential Republican presidential candidates have been contacted for comment about Iowa being first in the nation for the committee. This includes: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Rick Scott and Tom Cotton.

