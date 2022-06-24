Keep Muscatine Beautiful announces the return of Almost Fireworks Fest on July 4

MUSCATINE — After a rainy start to the season, Almost Friday Fest was back in full swing this week at the Muscatine riverfront. With this month’s Fest having come and gone, Keep Muscatine Beautiful is hoping to provide more fun times this Independence Day.

Recently, it was announced that Keep Muscatine Beautiful would once again hold its Almost Fireworks Fest event again from 5 to 8 p.m. July 4 at Riverside Park.

Brenda Christensen, one of the leading members of Keep Muscatine Beautiful, shared that she is already enthusiastic about the crowds for the Fourth of July event based on the turnout she saw for this week’s Fest.

“I feel like it was one of the biggest crowds we’ve ever had, and we’re attributing that to the great weather that we had,” she said. “We also had a great band, who will be back in September, and we had six different food trucks. The night also ended up being a beautiful evening with the weather cooling down nicely, so we were excited to actually hold this event. I think people are ready to get back out again.”

As for Almost Fireworks Fest, Christensen admitted that it had been an easy decision to bring the event back this year after seeing how many residents enjoyed it previously.

“Everyone’s always looking for something to do on the Fourth of July, so we were happy to team up with the Chamber again this year,” she said.

For this year’s entertainment, Almost Fireworks Fest will feature Chicago musician Tim Stop, who has performed at previous Keep Muscatine Beautiful events.

“He does a great job with the crowds,” Christensen said.

Then, before the big fireworks-filled finale of the night, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will once again provide a free concert at Pearl City Station featuring patriotic music.

In addition to enjoyable music, Almost Fireworks Fest will have plenty of free activities alongside several food vendors, a shaved ice vendor and a beer/wine tent. Those who want to guarantee a seat at the event are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

Both Keep Muscatine Beautiful and Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) are looking for volunteers to help at this year’s parade and Almost Fireworks Fest. Those looking to volunteer can contact either GMCCI’s office or contact Keep Muscatine Beautiful through its Facebook page.

