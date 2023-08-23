This week, Keep Muscatine Beautiful announced that its monthly Almost Friday Fest event, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been cancelled due to the excessive heat that is expected that day.

“It is a lot of work preparing for the event,” Chris Boar from Keep Muscatine Beautiful said. “Last month when it was so hot no one showed up, and we lose money when that happens. We thought this was the best for everyone.”

In addition, it was announced that the Muscatine Y’s Duck Derby, which was also scheduled for Thursday, was also postponed, with the Muscatine Y stating that the Duck Derby is being rescheduled for a later date this year.

But while Almost Friday Fest may be skipping August, fans of the event will have two extra days to enjoy activities in September. The next Almost Friday Fest is scheduled for September 28 and will feature the Mud Dogs Band. The day after will see Brewfest Eve, featuring Monica Austin. Finally, on September 30, Keep Muscatine Beautiful will once again be holding OktoBrewFest.

For up-to-date information on upcoming Keep Muscatine Beautiful events, residents can visit its Facebook page or its website at almostfridayfest.org.

Artists gather for the annual Chalk Fest hosted by Quad City Arts