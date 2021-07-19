Keep Muscatine Beautiful prepares new features for this month's Almost Friday Fest

“Last year, there were quite a few people with kids at the riverfront, and we know that kids may not always want to go home when it’s still light out," Christensen said. "So, we decided that following up our band performance with a movie would be a good thing for the families."

This month’s fest features the animated family movie “The Croods 2.”

There will also be the Almost Friday Fest after-party at 9 p.m. at Proof Social, for those who may not be interested in the movie or who would like to meet the band. Christensen said if this month’s after-party goes well, then it will be done for the bands performing at the August and September fests.

This Almost Friday Fest comes after a successful Almost Fireworks Fest on July Fourth.

“There were a lot of people down there. We got a lot of good comments from the families and the people who came down," Christensen said. "We did have a meeting with the Chamber, as well, and it sounds like they are just going to try and make it even bigger and better for next year, too."

