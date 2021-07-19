Keep Muscatine Beautiful prepares new features for this month's Almost Friday Fest

MUSCATINE – After two rainy Thursdays in a row, things seem to be looking up for Muscatine’s favorite summer event – and just in time.
Keep Muscatine Beautiful will hold its July Almost Friday Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Muscatine riverfront.
“We really hope that this one will happen,” Brenda Christensen from Keep Muscatine Beautiful said. “The weather forecast looks good, so there’s a pretty good chance.”
Alongside the usual food vendors and drink tent, guests, especially families, can expect a few new activities to enjoy, including an additional bounce house for kids, face painting and an activity class taught by Muscatine Art Center’s Katie Loos.
“It’ll be a little different than how we’ve done things in the past," Christensen said "We’re just trying to make it bigger and better with each one.”
Five of Almost Friday Fest’s sponsors will have their own tents at the riverfront and will have giveaways.
Big Time Grain Company, a country-rock band founded by brothers Bret and Chad Bourquin, is scheduled to play.
“This is probably the biggest band that we’ve had as far as notoriety,” Christensen said.
New to Almost Friday Fest are the bonus events after the band has finished performing, including a movie on the riverfront and an after-party.
“Last year, there were quite a few people with kids at the riverfront, and we know that kids may not always want to go home when it’s still light out," Christensen said. "So, we decided that following up our band performance with a movie would be a good thing for the families."
This month’s fest features the animated family movie “The Croods 2.”
There will also be the Almost Friday Fest after-party at 9 p.m. at Proof Social, for those who may not be interested in the movie or who would like to meet the band. Christensen said if this month’s after-party goes well, then it will be done for the bands performing at the August and September fests.
This Almost Friday Fest comes after a successful Almost Fireworks Fest on July Fourth.
“There were a lot of people down there. We got a lot of good comments from the families and the people who came down," Christensen said. "We did have a meeting with the Chamber, as well, and it sounds like they are just going to try and make it even bigger and better for next year, too."