Keep Muscatine Beautiful to hold events on Thursday, Friday and Sat. of this week

MUSCATINE – A summer season filled with plenty of food, fun and music is wrapping up this week at the Muscatine Riverfront.

From Thursday to Saturday of this week, Keep Muscatine Beautiful will be hosting three different events for the community to enjoy.

“We’re very happy with how this year went,” Brenda Christensen of Keep Muscatine Beautiful said in regards to all of the Fests that took place this summer. “We feel like we had some of our biggest crowds along with some new bands and some old favorites, and it all seemed to go very well.”

As for the scheduling of the final three events, Christensen said, “We figured that since we had to have everything set up for Thursday night and Saturday, we might as well do something on Friday too.”

The first of these events being the last Almost Friday Fest of the season on September 22, which will start at 5 p.m. In addition to all the typical services and fun that can be found at Fest events, this final summer 2022 fest will feature Monica Austin as its musical guest.

Then on Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m., Keep Muscatine Beautiful will be hosting its first annual Barks and Brews event. The group is encouraging attendees who have people-friendly dogs to bring them along as they come to enjoy the drinks and music from two great bands, 1st Impression and the AC/DC tribute band, Ankus Khan. For an extra treat, the first 50 dogs that arrive at the event will receive a free Barks and Brews bandana!

“We’ve seen a few pets down at the Almost Friday Fest events, but the Barks and Brews idea seemed like a good way to focus on those with people-friendly dogs,” Christensen said. “We have also invited a few vendors that are focused on pets to that event.”

Finally, on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m., the weekend will wrap up with Muscatine’s second annual Oktobrewfest, which will have 15-20 different breweries and wineries for guests to try in addition to different food vendors.

“Everyone who came (to Oktobrewfest) last year seemed to have a very good time, and we are hoping that it’s bigger and better this year,” Christensen continued. “We’re excited about the crowd that’s coming.”

Guests who attend Oktobrewfest will also have the chance to compete in several fun and friendly contests, such as the yodeling contest, the beer belly contest, bratwurst eating contests and a few others that the team at Keep Muscatine Beautiful are keeping a surprise. The band Frankie Joe & Kinfolk will also be there providing live music.

While Almost Friday Fest and Barks and Brews are both events with free admission, those wishing to attend Oktobrewfest can either purchase tickets online at EventBrent or at the event itself for $10 each. All money that is made through each of these events is going directly towards the group’s amphitheater fund.

According to Christensen, the group is still in the early planning stages for the riverfront amphitheater project. While the concept has been developed, the design is still currently being finalized as the group figures out its next few steps for building the project, which Christensen’s hope being that big events such as these will continue to be held at the riverfront as a means to utilize what she considers to be a great location for the community.

In the meantime, Christensen assured that while Keep Muscatine Beautiful’s summer events may be over, the group is still planning to do some winter fundraising events that will be announced at a later date. Residents can also continue making donations to the amphitheater project by going to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine website or in-person at the Community Foundation’s office at 104 West 2nd Street.