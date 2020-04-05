Keep running, keep smiling! Muscatine Running Friends make the best of sheltering in place

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — While state officials are encouraging Iowa residents to shelter in place as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, a group of area athletes is not letting COVID-19 slow down their training.

People are allowed to exercise outside and that is just what the Muscatine Running Friends are doing. They have had to modify their regular regimen to ensure there is a six-foot distance between them as they exercise, but they still are getting together on weekends to run. As the group of friends were finishing their two hour, seven mile run Saturday morning, they took the time — with plenty of space between them to discuss the benefits of the runs, especially during a time like this.

“This group is like my family and it is hard to stay away from family,” Teri Lyon, the organizer of the group said. “We don’t meet at each other’s homes. This way we can still be out and we can get the exercise and it’s good for our mental health.”

She recalls the formation of the group in October, 2006. As she was training for a marathon, she was working on a treadmill next to veteran runner Bill Ryan. Lyon recalled seeing Ryan at several runs in town. The two began talking and Ryan eventually agreed to train Lyon and one of her friends for the marathon.