Keeping good going: Residents donate stimulus checks to Muscatine Salvation Army

MUSCATINE — It was business as usual for Lt. Greg Bock of the Muscatine Salvation Army Wednesday afternoon as he drove back from another food run.
When he returned he was surprised by a call received while he was gone.
Americans are receiving stimulus checks from the U.S. government to counteract financial struggles from the coronavirus pandemic.
One Muscatine resident donated the $1,200 check to the Muscatine Salvation Army.
“(The donor) had called and said that they didn’t really need it and we need it more than they do, and as I was being told this I was like ‘wait, what?'” Bock said.
While the donor remains anonymous, they asked their actions be posted on the Salvation Army's Facebook page to inspire other residents looking for ways to help.
“And it did!” Bock said since posting about the donation Wednesday afternoon, he has received calls from five more Muscatine residents and a couple from West Liberty who wish to donate their stimulus checks.
“When the stimulus checks came out and started hitting accounts, it never even crossed my mind that people would donate their stimulus checks,” Bock said. “It’s very cool to watch the generosity of one person spark an entire chain reaction. It was unexpected, but it’s pretty awesome.”
The Salvation Army is working with the Muscatine Center for Social Action, sharing resources to bring food to the community. They serve over 300 meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and sent out 260 grocery bags to vulnerable residents on Thursday.
Bock said many residents are underemployed or out of work, so there is the risk of them not having food, losing their homes or not being able to keep the lights and heat on.
“There are a lot of people out there who maybe never would’ve thought that they’d ever have to depend on the Salvation Army or MCSA for help, but now they do,” Bock said, “So these funds are coming in, and we have to use them to open up the entire branch of social services, not just feeding.”
Just like the kettle donations during the holiday season, Bock promised all donations received stay in Muscatine County, and will be used to help residents who are in need because of COVID-19.
Bock said he is “speechless and just blown away” by how generous the Muscatine community is, truly believing they encapsulate the SA’s “Keep good going” slogan.
“There’s people that are seeing what we’re doing, and they really do care about their most vulnerable who can’t go out during this situation,” Bock said. He added that he is “blessed and honored” to be able to see this generosity from his community.
“A lot of people are fearful right now of what’s going on, and then in the midst of uncertainty, to still have these glimmers of hope happen – you just know that it’s going to be OK. Because people respond when people are in need, and I have a feeling that it’s not done yet.”
Donations can be made at SAMuscatine.org or by mail to The Salvation Army of Muscatine County, 1000 Oregon St., Muscatine, Iowa 52761.
