Keithsburg Boat Club to hold 51st annual Boat-in-Breakfast

Keithsburg Boat Club to host Boat-in-Breakfast

On Sunday, Aug. 15, participants can boat in, drive in or walk in as the Keithsburg Boat Club hosts its 51st annual Boat-in-Breakfast at the club in Keithsburg.

Scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, bacon and sausage, melon and tomatoes, toast, coffee, tea and milk will be served from 6 a.m. until noon.

There also will be live entertainment with raffle tickets, shirts and koozies for sale.

The breakfast will be held rain or shine.

Cost is $10 adults, $6 youth 8 years and younger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0