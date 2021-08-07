 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keithsburg Boat Club to hold 51st annual Boat-in-Breakfast
0 comments

Keithsburg Boat Club to hold 51st annual Boat-in-Breakfast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Keithsburg Boat Club to host Boat-in-Breakfast

On Sunday, Aug. 15, participants can boat in, drive in or walk in as the Keithsburg Boat Club hosts its 51st annual Boat-in-Breakfast at the club in Keithsburg.

Scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, bacon and sausage, melon and tomatoes, toast, coffee, tea and milk will be served from 6 a.m. until noon.

There also will be live entertainment with raffle tickets, shirts and koozies for sale.

The breakfast will be held rain or shine.

Cost is $10 adults, $6 youth 8 years and younger.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hatfield sentenced to life in prison
Crime-and-courts

Hatfield sentenced to life in prison

  • Updated

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News