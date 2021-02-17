Kelly offers healing for body, mind, and spirit

MUSCATINE — It was when Christina Kelly, founder of Healing Compass, hurt her back moving furniture that her life changed for the better.
Kelly — a licensed massage therapist, a Reiki practitioner and a certified yoga instructor — said her path to healing began as a way of healing herself from her injury. She had always been a very active person and had taught a long list of classes at the Muscatine Community Y prior to the accident. She had also previously opened her own fitness studio. After sustaining the injury, she found herself working with a chiropractor and a massage therapist to try to cure the injury.
“I literally could barely walk,” Kelly remembers. “I couldn’t wear high heels. I couldn’t work out. It lasted for about a year and a half. That was my journey on how to heal myself. That is when I got into restorative yoga.”
Learning to heal herself started her on the path to becoming a yoga instructor. Yoga is a series of physical, mental and spiritual practices that traces back to ancient India. The practice also was her introduction to energy healing. She said as she was learning yoga she was also helping others learn to feel better, especially people with poor range of motion or hip or back problems.
As the study continued, Kelly wanted to learn more about energy healing. That is when she moved on to learn Reiki, a method in which a practitioner channels energy into a patient by means of touch to activate the healing energies in a body.
In December 2020, Kelly opened her office inside Dr. Jeff Hanssen’s chiropractic building, to offer energy healing to the community. She offers guidance to heal mind, body and spirit to promote "whole" body health.
“It all is body, mind and spirit to heal yourself,” she said. “It has to work together. Your body, your mind and your spirit, which is energy, have to work together.”
Kelly said so far she has relied on word of mouth to let people know she is open. She is currently booked up about three weeks in advance.
Like with many people who first hear about energy work, Kelly said she was skeptical when she was first learning about it. This includes another discipline — crystal use — that she practices. She explains the energy is there, but sometimes is hard for people to see. She also stresses that she is a very religious person and spiritual energy should not be confused with religious belief, commenting that Jesus Christ taught the laying of hands on people to heal. She also said that the forms of healing should not be used in place of modern healing practices.
People coming to Kelly for help for the first time can expect to give their medical background so she can create a massage specifically for the patient. She spends time speaking with the patient to find out if there are issues or locations that she should focus on. The cost of a therapeutic massage is $1 per minute. Kelly said she tries to check back with patients afterward to make sure the healing is working.