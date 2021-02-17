Kelly offers healing for body, mind, and spirit

In December 2020, Kelly opened her office inside Dr. Jeff Hanssen’s chiropractic building, to offer energy healing to the community. She offers guidance to heal mind, body and spirit to promote "whole" body health.

“It all is body, mind and spirit to heal yourself,” she said. “It has to work together. Your body, your mind and your spirit, which is energy, have to work together.”

Kelly said so far she has relied on word of mouth to let people know she is open. She is currently booked up about three weeks in advance.

Like with many people who first hear about energy work, Kelly said she was skeptical when she was first learning about it. This includes another discipline — crystal use — that she practices. She explains the energy is there, but sometimes is hard for people to see. She also stresses that she is a very religious person and spiritual energy should not be confused with religious belief, commenting that Jesus Christ taught the laying of hands on people to heal. She also said that the forms of healing should not be used in place of modern healing practices.