KENT Corporation and Muscatine High School officially began their partnership through the start of a brand new STEM field apprenticeship program last week.

This came after representatives from KENT signed the U.S. Department of Labor’s employer participation agreement for a high school registered apprenticeship program. Through this program, junior MHS student Drake Minder will now be able to work as an information technology specialist apprentice.

Minder said the offer was an “interesting opportunity” for him, one that would allow him to learn more about a field that already interested him.

“I’ll get to work with what I love, and that’s computers,” Minder said. “Coming out of this job, I’ll be ahead of anyone else my age wanting to go to college for computer science.”

He also shared how appreciative he is of KENT’s welcoming him into the company.

“I’m really excited to start working there,” Minder said. “Everyone I’ve met has been incredibly nice, and I couldn’t ask for anything more. I’m just really thankful to KENT and everyone who helped make this happen.”

Minder is scheduled to begin work toward the end of the 2022-23 school year. He is expected to work through the end of summer. Afterward, he will continue working at KENT during his senior year, working approximately 20 hours each week and gaining valuable experience.

KENT spokesperson Carol Reynolds said the apprenticeship program would take a hybrid approach to measuring a student-apprentice’s skills, looking at a combination of specified hours of on-the-job training and successful demonstrations of competencies.

“KENT is committed to Muscatine and supporting workforce development locally,” Reynolds said. “Like many businesses, KENT is seeking a high-skilled workforce to provide technical support, solve complex business concerns, enable better decisions through data and provide security. At KENT, we continue to grow our business, and information technology plays a vital role in ensuring our long-term success.”

MHS school counselor Brandon Welsch also showed his support for the apprenticeship program, calling it a “win-win” for the school district and the community and seeing it as a good addition to the work-based learning program that has already been established at MHS for a variety of other careers. He then shared that KENT is only the latest Registered Apprenticeship at MHS, as Musco Lighting and Hon have also established apprenticeship programs at the school.

“Both MHS, the state of Iowa and local businesses are hoping to create more avenues and more apprenticeships, and are currently working on establishing some more with the state of Iowa,” Welsch said. “It really helps students to get some real world experience and prepare early for a future career, and it also helps local businesses tap into our talented MHS pipeline.”

For future students who have an interest or passion for technology, they will have the opportunity to work with KENT’s experienced IT professionals, using their guidance to further apply the skills that they learn both at KENT and through related courses at either MHS or at community college, which will be taken before as well as throughout the apprenticeship program, to future jobs.

Additionally, apprentices will be paid for their on-the-job learning, with their wages progressively increasing as they move through junior and senior year. Once their apprenticeship is complete, these post-graduate students will then be considered for full-time employment at KENT.

“KENT is committed to helping Muscatine grow,” Reynolds said. “Creating opportunity for long-term rewarding careers for our community is a cornerstone to that growth and prosperity. The Registered High School Apprenticeship Program will allow KENT to build a sustainable, local talent pipeline, which in turn will make our community and business stronger.”