MUSCATINE — Major Muscatine employer Kent Corp. announced dozens of jobs will be coming to the city next year.
“We welcome the addition of 35 jobs to Muscatine as we relocate our Kent Precision Foods Group headquarters from St. Louis to our home community,” Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kent Corporation Gage A. Kent said in a news release from the company. The headquarters had been in St. Louis since 1995.
“By bringing Kent Precision Foods Group to here, Kent Corporation continues to demonstrate our commitment to the people and the economy of Muscatine,” Kent said.
The Kent Corp. subsidiary and GPC sister company is "a dry-blending and packaged food company" that provides products to food service, industrial and consumer businesses.
While space is developed in new property near Kent Corp headquarters on Highway 61, the full-time salary and hourly positions will be temporarily housed at the Laurel building downtown.
Mayor Diana Broderson said the move is a positive step for Muscatine.
"Anytime that we can grow or have our businesses expand is a win for the entire community," she said.
"We are certainly encouraged by Kent Corp. bringing these jobs from St. Louis to Muscatine. We hope that more opportunities become available to people in our community."
President of the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce Greg Jenkins said in the news release the announcement is not just a financial boon now but will continue to benefit the community in the future.
“Rather than expanding elsewhere, Kent has decided to grow deeper roots in Muscatine. Adding these high-quality jobs to our community demonstrates the Kent commitment to long-term economic success for Muscatine and its people for decades.”
