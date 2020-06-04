Kent Corp. honored as a best managed company

MUSCATINE — When readers nationwide opened the May 19 edition of the Wall Street Journal to see the 2019 United States Best Managed Companies, among the 27 companies listed was the Muscatine-based Kent Corporation.
Kent took its place next to large multinational privately-held companies from 20 cities and a variety of industries. The United States Best Managed Companies is a mark of excellence for private companies and the program assesses overall business health using four criteria — strategy, execution, culture and financials. Private companies with annual revenues of at least $250 million are judged. The program is sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. Honorees join a global Best Managed Companies community of over 1,000 organizations from 20 countries.
“Kent Corp. is honored to be recognized among many established industry leaders as a US Best Managed Company,” Gage Kent, chairman and CEO of Kent Corp., said in a press release. “This special designation is a testament to all of our dedicated employees, who work every day to make high quality ingredients and products that are important to America’s supply chains.”
2019 was the first year the Best Managed Companies program has been held in the United States, however it has been long-running worldwide and is held in a total of 21 countries.
In February a panel of external independent judges conducted the applicant review and selection process.
Vice president and corporate spokesperson Carol Reynolds credits the staff of Kent for the winning of the honor.
“We were founded over 90 years ago and we always try to make decisions that are aligned with our core values and focused on long-term success of our stakeholders,” she said. “Our employees work in each of those areas is what set us apart.”
She said Kent will apply for the honor again next year, saying she is hopeful for a second year win. She is unsure if any kind of award will be given because due to the COVID-19 outbreak many celebration plans for the awards have been put on hold.
“The Best Managed Companies program recognizes visionary private companies and their management teams, Jason Downing, vice chairman and U.S. leader of Deloitte Private, Deloitte LLP, said. “The honorees have reimagined what innovation looks like in almost every major industry. I’ve been inspired by each company’s story and dedication to its mission, people, community and continued focus on excellence. We congratulate the 2020 program honorees for their accomplishments.”
The Kent Corporation was founded in 1927 and has grown to be a global marketer of sustainable, grain-based products as well as high-quality food, personal care and hydration solutions. Kent Corp is the parent company of Grain Processing Corp., Kent Nutrition Group, Kent Pet Group, and Kent Precision Foods Group.
“We recognize the significance of this award,” Kent said. “Nearly 100 years ago my grandfather started this company by providing enduring value to his customers. A century later, the list of products have changed and grown, but our company remains strong, ever expanding and innovative.”
