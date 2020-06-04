Kent Corp. honored as a best managed company

Vice president and corporate spokesperson Carol Reynolds credits the staff of Kent for the winning of the honor.

“We were founded over 90 years ago and we always try to make decisions that are aligned with our core values and focused on long-term success of our stakeholders,” she said. “Our employees work in each of those areas is what set us apart.”

She said Kent will apply for the honor again next year, saying she is hopeful for a second year win. She is unsure if any kind of award will be given because due to the COVID-19 outbreak many celebration plans for the awards have been put on hold.

“The Best Managed Companies program recognizes visionary private companies and their management teams, Jason Downing, vice chairman and U.S. leader of Deloitte Private, Deloitte LLP, said. “The honorees have reimagined what innovation looks like in almost every major industry. I’ve been inspired by each company’s story and dedication to its mission, people, community and continued focus on excellence. We congratulate the 2020 program honorees for their accomplishments.”