MUSCATINE — New life and jobs are coming to former Hotel Muscatine as Kent Corp was approved via a consent agreement for tax increment financing from the Muscatine City Council.
"At this point we don't have a whole lot of information to show or even designs," Kent Corp representative Rich Dwyer said at last Thursday's council meeting. "We're not that far along yet."
The request was for a 10-year TIF agreement, starting with a 75-percent rebate for four years followed by 50-percent rebate for six years. A TIF district may be issued by city council as a subsidy for redevelopment of a blighted area.
At the end of the agreement, the city may then begin collecting taxes on the property. Dwyer said range and cost for the project aren't exact at this time so a "middle of the road" number was chosen for council's planning purposes. An rebate of $295,317 is estimated for the first four years and $196,878 the last six years.
City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said specifics including tax rate and number of years will be factored into the final agreement and any major changes would be brought before council.
"The agreement will dictate the final terms and conditions," Mandsager said.
Dwyer explained the company is looking to expand into the former hotel it acquired in May to house its incoming 30 to 35 jobs as it moves its Kent Precision Foods Group headquarters from St. Louis. It had been located there for the past 20 to 25 years. Dwyer said he didn't expect many to make the move to Muscatine, and hiring for positions in marketing, sales and finance, already identified as open, has begun.
"They'll know how many people are going to make the move, but we're going to fill those positions in Muscatine," he said.
The company has forecast plans for the facility, whether redesigned or rebuilt, for future potential growth over the next 10 to 15 years, Dwyer said. The company has been at its 2905 U.S. 61 North location for six years, he said, and already it's "maxed out."
After acquiring the hotel, Kent Corp began donating "hundreds" of items including furniture to various local organizations including Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, Jesus Mission and Muscatine Center for Social Action.
The Muscatine County Fair also received some items, he said. The plan is to recycle as much of the property and structure as possible before deciding whether to reuse the building or demolish it for a new construction, he added. Items including carpet, ceiling tiles and steel will be recycled.
"We're going to look at every angle we can to try to recycle as much as we can, so it doesn't go to the landfill," Dwyer said.
The building will not be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified, Dwyer said, as its other facility is not. LEED is a popular green building plan that focuses on health, efficiency and cost-savings. Dwyer estimated the building to be built in the 1970s or 1980s, and he noted it didn't have much asbestos.
For the time being, the company is leasing space on the fourth floor of the Laurel Building downtown. Dwyer said for either building option, it would be about two years before employees would be able to move in.
