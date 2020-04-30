Kent Corporation helps local charities, preparing warm meals for those who need them

“Typically our kitchen staff prepares meals for large company events, which happen on average about once a week,” Reynolds said. The Kent kitchen team also regularly makes meals for breakfast or lunch meetings.

This won’t be the first time Kent has used its kitchen to help others. Every month Kent Corp. offers employees take & bake meals to benefit the United Way of Muscatine. “All proceeds are matched by Kent and a donation is made monthly.” The kitchen team also bakes holiday cookie platters with proceeds going to the United Way.

For this volunteer venture, Kent will have teams of four to five people making the meals. “Making up to 300 meals is quite an undertaking, so their expertise is so appreciated.” With dishes like pork loin chops, green beans and mashed potatoes on the menu, these meals will not only be filling but comforting as well.

According to Reynolds, Kent will keep preparing these meals for as long as there is a need for them. Kent Corporation has also promised to match up to $25,000 of any donations given to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s Community Continuity Fund in order to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, Kent has been extra vigilant in keeping its employees healthy and facilities safe; it is our top priority. However we have also looked for ways to combat the largest challenges our community is facing as a direct result of this coronavirus,” she said, “Like all our employees at Kent, we care deeply for the people of our community. Muscatine is our home and they are proud to do what they can to help people.”

