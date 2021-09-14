Kent Corporation named Top Iowa Workplace

MUSCATINE – Muscatine-based Kent Corporation was recognized as a 2021 Top Iowa Workplace based on a survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner.

According to a release from the state Monday, Energage CEO Eric Rubino said the distinction draws on real-time insights into what works best that allows organizations to make informed decisions to have a positive impact on people and business. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, Kent values the honor as a reflection of its dedication to long-term value and the fundamental principles on which Kent was founded nearly 50 years ago.

“We are particularly proud to hold this honor as it is based on employee feedback,” said Carol Reynolds, Kent spokesperson and vice president of human resources and communications. “Our employees are the driving force of our continued ability to deliver top quality products for our customers, as well as our overall success as a company. Our greatest asset is people. The lifeblood of any business is its employees who live and work in communities across Iowa and the United States.”

Kent has twice been honored by the Wall Street Journal as one of the United States Best Managed Companies.

The Kent Corporation was founded in 1927 and has grown to be a global marketer of sustainable, grain-based products as well as high-quality food, personal care and hydration solutions. Kent Corp is the parent company of Grain Processing Corp., Kent Nutrition Group, Kent Pet Group, and Kent Precision Foods Group.

